Beijing's coronavirus resurgence has 'run its course', city reports eight new cases: Chinese officials 

Authorities have confirmed 334 infections during the city's outbreak, which was detected about three weeks ago and is the largest in the country since March.

Published: 05th July 2020 09:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2020 09:48 AM   |  A+A-

People wearing face masks queue to take a swab test during mass testing for the COVID-19 coronavirus in Beijing. (Photo | AFP)

By Associated Press

BEIJING: Chinese officials have reported eight new confirmed COVID-19 cases as a recent outbreak in Beijing appears to have largely run its course.

China's capital had two new cases, the seventh straight day of single-digit increase.

No deaths have been reported.

Beijing government spokesperson Xu Hejian said at a news conference Saturday that the situation "keeps improving and is completely controllable."

The six cases outside Beijing were people arriving from abroad. Three were in Gansu province in the country's northwest.

China has reported 83,553 confirmed cases and 4,634 deaths since the pandemic began.

Its case count does not include people who test positive for the coronavirus but show no symptoms.

