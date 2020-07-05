STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Elon Musk refutes reports about links sex offender Jeffrey Epstein's ex-companion Ghislaine Maxwell

In a statement to Vanity Fair last year, the Tesla CEO distanced himself from Epstein, who he said was 'obviously a creep'.

Published: 05th July 2020 01:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2020 01:11 PM   |  A+A-

Tesla CEO Elon Musk

Tesla CEO Elon Musk (Photo| AFP)

By IANS

SAN FRANCISCO: Tesla and SpaceX CEO has once again denied any links with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein's alleged accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell after a photo of him with Maxwell went viral on social media.

The photo was taken at a 2014 Vanity Fair party where Musk and British socialite Maxwell, 58, who was arrested and charged with multiple counts of child sex trafficking, were seen together.

Writer Leigh Alexander tweeted on Saturday along with tagging the photo: "Who's your friend? You look like you're having fun".

Musk hit back: "I was at that Vanity Fair party with @TalulahRiley. Don't know Ghislaine. Real question is why did VF (Vanity Fair) invite her?"

ALSO READ | Ghislaine Maxwell arrested by FBI on charges related to Jeffrey Epstein

Alexander further tweeted: "She was on a huge press tour; I've even met her and I work in a niche. Why would you throw your weight at her? Is it her fault you associated with these people?"

Musk has also denied reports that Epstein once toured his SpaceX facility.

"To the best our knowledge, he never toured SpaceX. Don't know where that comes from", tweeted Musk to a user who asked the question.

In a statement to Vanity Fair last year, the Tesla CEO distanced himself from Epstein, who he said was "obviously a creep".

Maxwell, an ex-girlfriend of Epstein, is facing charges in the US after being arrested by the FBI on Friday.

She is accused of assisting Epstein's abuse of minors by helping to recruit and groom victims known to be underage.

Maxwell has previously denied any involvement in or knowledge of Epstein's alleged sexual misconduct.

Epstein died in prison on August 10 last year as he awaited, without the chance of bail, his trial on sex trafficking charges.

He was arrested in New York following allegations that he was running a network of underage girls - some as young as 14 - for sex. His death was determined to be suicide.

Prosecutors allege that between 1994 and 1997, Maxwell helped Epstein groom girls as young as 14.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ghislaine Maxwell Elon Musk Jeffrey Epstein
India Matters
A hair-stylist wearing protective suit attends to a customer at a salon that opened after a gap of three months owing to COVID-19 pandemic at Kandivali in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Migrant workers flocking back to Mumbai for work
For representational purposes
Another dog tests positive for coronavirus in US
The 1,013 grams of gold ornaments and 3.2 kg of silver ornaments recovered from the possession of property offender Baswaraju Prakash on Saturday
This burglar lives in a villa and drives an SUV
A migrant worker’s family returns to their hometown with their belongings on Saturday, apprehensive about the increasing number of Covid cases in Bengaluru | Shriram B N
Techies from North Karnataka logging out of IT City

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman wearing a mask as a precaution against the coronavirus walks through a waterlogged street during monsoon rains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Heavy rains lash Mumbai, yellow alert issued for city and neighbouring areas
Sanju Samson (Photo | PTI)
In Conversation | "I never compare myself or anyone with MS Dhoni": Sanju Samson
Gallery
Lionel Messi has won everything with Barcelona. Arguably the finest footballer in the world, Messi is now 33-years-old his current contract with the Catalan powerhouse runs out next year. Loyal fans dream of a poetic end to the Messiah's career - where he dons no other colours but that of Barcelona's. But Manchester City seem to show the potential to spoil their plans as rumours of Messi leaving Nou Camp for England becoming stronger day by day.
Lionel Messi leaving Barcelona for Manchester City: What are the odds?
What is a 'Tom Cruise Movie'? Doesn't it signify something more than (just) adrenaline rush? While the 58-year-old might be the best action hero on the planet, his genuinely mindblowing acting skills look distant with all the cars flying, guns blazing and
Happy birthday Tom Cruise: The action hero we envy, born-actor we miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp