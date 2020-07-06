After Shah Mehmood Qureshi, now Pakistan Health Minister Zafar Mirza tests COVID-19 positive

By Online Desk

Pakistan Health Minister Zafar Mirza has tested positive for coronavirus, days after the country's Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi too was diagnosed with it.

"I have tested positive for COVID-19. Under med advice I have isolated myself at home & taking all precautions. I have mild symptoms. Please keep me in your kind prayers. Colleagues, keep up the good work! You are making a big difference & I am proud of you," Mirza shared his health update on his official Twitter handle.

Mirza had been at the forefront of the government's response to the pandemic and briefed the media on a daily basis about the situation.

<327> I have tested positive for COVID-19. Under med advice I have isolated myself at home & taking all precautions. I have mild symptoms. Please keep me in your kind prayers. Colleagues, keep up the good work! You are making a big difference & I am proud of you. — Zafar Mirza (@zfrmrza) July 6, 2020

Meanwhile, Qureshi on Friday announced the decision of home-quarantining himself after testing positive for the virus.

"I have now tested positive for Covid-19. By the grace of Allah, I feel strong and energetic. I will continue to carry on my duties from home. Please keep me in your prayers," he said in a tweet.

Several Pakistani lawmakers have contracted the deadly virus till now and some of them have also died.

In June, Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Munir Khan Orakzai died, days after recovering from the coronavirus.

Eight members of the Khber Pakhunkhwa Assembly have been infected with the coronavirus.

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser was also infected but recovered.

Pakistan has so far reported over 231,000 cases with 3,344 new infections, 131,649 recoveries and 4,762 deaths.

(With PTI inputs)