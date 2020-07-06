STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: FDA head rejects Donald Trump's 'harmless' virus claim 

The World Health Organisation in fact has said about 20 per cent of those diagnosed with COVID-19 progress to severe disease, including pneumonia and respiratory failure.

Published: 06th July 2020 09:26 AM

n this April 24, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump gestures to Vice President Mike Pence as Stephen Hahn, commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, steps back to the podium to answer a question during a briefing about the coronavirus. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

WASHINGTON: The Food and Drug Administration commissioner is declining to back up President Donald Trump's claim that 99% of coronavirus cases are "harmless".

Dr Stephen Hahn tells CNN and ABC that he's "not going to get into who is right and who is wrong," but that government data clearly show "this is a serious problem."

He adds that "any case is tragic" and that to stem the tide of surging cases people should follow government guidance to practice social distancing and wear a mask.

In Fourth of July remarks, Trump said the US was testing too much and falsely asserted that "by so doing, we show cases, 99% of which are totally harmless."

Those with mild or no symptoms, meanwhile, could spread the virus to others.

The mayor of Austin, Texas, where COVID-19 cases are surging, called Trump's remarks "dangerous" and "wrong."

Mayor Steve Adler urged people to listen to local officials for public safety guidance rather than the "ambiguous message coming out of Washington."

Where are you headed? A policeman seems to ask as a person who is coming out of the Challanam fishing harbour which was shut after a fisherwoman tested positive of COVID-19 in Kochi. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Kerala government makes facemask, social distancing mandatory for one year
