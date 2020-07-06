STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Putting end to terror sanctuaries essential for peace in Afghanistan: India

As many as 20 countries and international organisations including the United Nations participated in the 'Strengthening Consensus for Peace' meeting.

PM Narendra Modi (R) and Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani ahead of a meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi

PM Narendra Modi (R) and Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani ahead of a meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi. (File photo| PTI)

NEW DELHI: India on Monday participated in a peace meeting hosted by Afghan government during which it emphasized that putting an end to terrorist sanctuaries and safe havens is essential for durable peace in Afghanistan.

India participated in a meeting of regional partners on Afghanistan - 'Strengthening Consensus for Peace', according to a Ministry of External Affairs' statement, Joint Secretary (PAI) JP Singh represented India during the meet.

The meeting was chaired by President Ashraf Ghani. As many as 20 countries and international organisations including the United Nations participated in the meeting. During the meeting, issues concerning Afghan peace and reconciliation process and support of the regional partners for an independent, unified, democratic and sovereign Afghanistan were discussed.

"India expressed support for a constitutional order in Afghanistan, which would protect the interest of all sections of Afghan society, including women, children and minorities. India highlighted the fact that in order to achieve durable peace in Afghanistan, putting an end to terrorist sanctuaries and safe havens is an essential pre-requisite," MEA said in the statement.

India, one of the largest development partners of Afghanistan, with a commitment of more than USD 3 billion, reiterated the importance of an inclusive, Afghan-led, Afghan-owned, Afghan - controlled peace and reconciliation process.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for extending COVID 19 assistance to Afghanistan and for hosting SAARC leaders' meeting for coordinated efforts in the region. "President Ashraf Ghani thanked Prime Minister Modi for extending COVID 19 assistance to Afghanistan and for hosting SAARC leaders' meeting for coordinated efforts in the region," the statement read.

