STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Almost 11 million students in China appear for university exams as COVID-19 cases reduce

The exam is believed to be the first mass gathering event since the virus outbreak and administrators are enforcing strict rules to prevent infections.

Published: 07th July 2020 09:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2020 10:29 AM   |  A+A-

Visitors wearing face masks to protect against the new coronavirus walk through the Forbidden City in Beijing, Friday, May 1, 2020. The Forbidden City reopened beginning on Friday, China's May Day holiday, to limited visitors after being closed to the public for more than three months during the coronavirus outbreak.

The grueling two-day university entrance exam can be a key determinant of a student's future and was pushed back weeks from its scheduled date. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

BEIJING: Almost 11 million students began taking China's university entrance exam Tuesday after a delay as the country worked to bring down coronavirus infections.

The grueling two-day university entrance exam can be a key determinant of a student's future and was pushed back weeks from its scheduled date.

The exam is believed to be the first mass gathering event since the virus outbreak and administrators are enforcing strict rules to prevent infections, including proof of wellness, social distancing and the wearing of masks.

China on Tuesday reported eight new virus cases, all of them brought from outside the country, the National Health Council reported.

China has reported a total of 4,634 deaths among 83,565 cases of COVID-19 since the virus that causes the disease was first detected in the central city of Wuhan late last year.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
China China university exams COVID 19 Coronavirus
India Matters
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
With cases on the rise, residents queue up in large numbers outside a clinic in Bengaluru, on Monday | Nagaraja Gadekal
Community spread has begun, it’s time to admit and educate people: Experts
A crowded Amma canteen at Zone 4 Tondiarpet | Express
Amma Canteens to be next Koyambedu as Chennai unlocks?
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
'Unlock 1.0' sees 60 per cent of all COVID-19 deaths in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| ANI)
COVID-19: Delhi count touches 1 lakh, CM Kejriwal encourages plasma donation
Representational image (File Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 infected Hyd doc slapped with bill of 1 lakh for a day, cries for help
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp