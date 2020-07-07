STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
China has caused great damage to US, world: Donald Trump on COVID-19 pandemic

While addressing the second 'Salute to America' on America's 244th Independence Day, Trump said that the country was doing great until it got hit by a virus that came from China.

US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump. (Photo| AP)

By PTI

WASHNGTON: China has caused great damage to the US and the rest of the world, President Donald Trump said on Monday. Over the last few months, Trump has been holding China responsible for the spread of deadly coronavirus across the world.

The coronavirus has so far claimed the lives of 533,000 people globally with the US topping the chart with 132,000 fatalities. Over 11.4 million people globally and nearly three million in the US -- the highest in the world -- have tested positive for the viral infection so far. "China has caused great damage to the United States and the rest of the World!," Trump tweeted.

The coronavirus pandemic has brought the economies of the countries, including that of the US, entire Europe and India, to a standstill. Trump had questioned why China did not report about the COVID-19 outbreak in early stages and let the virus spread across the world.

In an interview to Fox News, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows hinted that the President might sign an executive order that relates to China, among other issues. "I'll give you a couple of hints, all right. So, a sneak preview here. We're going to be looking at how we make sure that China is addressed, how we bring manufacturing back from overseas to make sure the American worker is supported," he said.

"We're also going to look at a number of issues as it relates to immigration. We're going to look at a number of issues as it relates to prescription drug prices and we're going to get them done when Congress couldn't get them done," Meadows said. "China lied and people died," Congressman Paul Gosar said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, state department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus on Monday tweeted that many products made in China are made by slave labour. "Every business should scrub its supply chain to ensure it's not profiting from the Chinese Communist Party's human rights abuse of Uyghurs in Xinjiang," she said.

"The story of what has happened to the Uyghur people over the past few years is one of the most disturbing in the world - this is potentially one of the worst crimes that we have seen since the Holocaust," Ortagus said.

According to Daniel Twining, president of the International Republican Institute, the last six months have revealed more about China under President Xi Jinping than the previous six years. "China is overplaying its hand and giving western leaders no option but to stand up to it," he tweeted.

Coronavirus COVID19 China US Donald Trump
