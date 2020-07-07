STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
US government probes fuel leaks in older Chevrolet Cobalt cars and HHR wagons

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says it has 208 complaints from owners about gasoline leaks with 39 claiming of gas puddles or drips from leaky fuel lines.

Chevrolet Cobalt is seen on the assembly line at the Lordstown Assembly Plant, in Lordstown, Ohio

Chevrolet Cobalt is seen on the assembly line at the Lordstown Assembly Plant, in Lordstown, Ohio. (File photo| AP)

By Associated Press

DETROIT: The US government's road safety agency is investigating complaints of fuel leaks in older Chevrolet Cobalt small cars and HHR wagons. The probe covers more than 614,000 Cobalts from the 2008 to 2010 model years and HHRs from 2008 and 2009.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says it has 208 complaints from owners about gasoline leaks. Thirty-nine owners have told the agency about gas puddles or drips from leaky fuel lines toward the left rear wheel well.

The agency says in documents posted on Tuesday that the leaks are caused by corrosion of metal fuel lines near polymer blocks that hold the lines to the body. The leaks are beneath an insulation heat shield near the exhaust pipe and muffler.

The agency says it doesn't have any reports of crashes, fires or injuries. It says the probe will determine how often the problem happens and assess potential safety issues. Investigations can lead to recalls. A message was left Tuesday seeking comment from GM.

