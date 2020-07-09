STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Melbourne locks door for people fleeing second shutdown, to last six weeks as COVID-19 cases surge

Queensland Health Minister Steven Miles said people were willing to pay for their own 14-day hotel quarantine to be allowed to escape Melbourne and other parts of Victoria that began

Published: 09th July 2020 10:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2020 10:15 AM   |  A+A-

A woman looks out a window from a locked-down public housing tower in Melbourne, Monday, July 6, 2020. As Australia is emerging from pandemic restrictions, the Victoria state capital Melbourne is buckling down with more extreme and divisive measures that are causing anger and igniting arguments over who is to blame as the disease spreads again at an alarming rate.

A woman looks out a window from a locked-down public housing tower in Melbourne, Monday, July 6, 2020. As Australia is emerging from pandemic restrictions, the Victoria state capital Melbourne is buckling down with more extreme and divisive measures that are causing anger and igniting arguments over who is to blame as the disease spreads again at an alarming rate. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

CANBERRA: An Australian state has closed its doors to people fleeing a second lockdown in Australia's second-largest city.

Queensland Health Minister Steven Miles said on Thursday that a number of people were willing to pay for their own 14-day hotel quarantine to be allowed to escape Melbourne and other parts of Victoria state that began a six-week shutdown Wednesday because of an expanding coronavirus outbreak.

Miles said from Friday anyone who has been in Victoria in the previous two weeks would be banned except for Queensland residents coming home and few other exceptions.

"We need to reserve hotel accommodation for people who need to be quarantined, so we will be much stricter," Miles said.

"That will mean some very hard decisions. There will be people who have very good reasons to travel to Queensland and while there will continue to be compassionate grounds, hardship considerations," but the rules would be strictly applied, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Melbourne lockdown Victoria lockdown Australia lockdown
India Matters
Health workers collect swab samples for COVID-19 testing at a containment zone in Patiala Wednesday July 8 2020. (Photo | PTI)
50,000 more doctors needed to reduce COVID-19 deaths: Dr Devi Shetty
Coronavirus cannot survive temperatures above 70°C, so by making the filter temperature far hotter, researchers said they were able to kill the virus instantly. (Photo | www.webmd.com)
Researchers claim their air filter ‘catches and kills’ coronavirus instantly
For representational purposes
Clinical trials for Ayurvedic medicine for Covid-19 to be initiated in India, US
Delhi AIIMS (File photo | EPS)
AIIMS: Bodies swapped, Covid victim cremated by another family

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representation (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Tamil Nadu is now selling 'face mask' porottas and 'corona' dosas
Swapna Suresh: Prime accused in the gold smuggling case (Photo | Express)
Kerala Gold smuggling: CM Pinarayi Vijayan denies involvement, suspect still missing
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp