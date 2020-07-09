STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Nepal's cable TV operators switch off signals of Indian news channels except Doordarshan

The move by Nepal's Multi-System Operators (MSO) comes hours after the Nepal Communist Party said that the Indian media must stop the 'baseless propaganda' against their government.

Published: 09th July 2020 09:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2020 09:15 PM   |  A+A-

TV Tower, Doordarshan

Representational image

By ANI

KATHMANDU: Nepal's Cable television providers have said that signals for Indian news channels, except Doordarshan, have been switched off in the country. There is, however, no official order issued in this regard.

"We have turned off the signals of the Indian Channels from this evening," Dhruba Sharma of Mega Max TV, a Channel operator of Nepal confirmed to ANI.

ALSO READ| Both countries should solve issues to save 'Roti-Beti' relations: Ex-Indian Army soldiers from Nepal

The move by Nepal's Multi-System Operators (MSO) comes hours after former Deputy Prime Minister and Spokesperson of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Narayan Kaji Shrestha said that the Indian media must stop the "baseless propaganda" against Nepal government and Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Shrestha expressed his disbelief on the extent to which some media channels have gone to defame the current government. The move comes amid heightened tensions between India and Nepal after Kathmandu issued a new map incorporating some portions of Indian territories in May.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Doordarshan Nepal cable TV Nepal Indian media Nepal Indian propoganda Nepal government
India Matters
Health workers collect swab samples for COVID-19 testing at a containment zone in Patiala Wednesday July 8 2020. (Photo | PTI)
50,000 more doctors needed to reduce COVID-19 deaths: Dr Devi Shetty
Coronavirus cannot survive temperatures above 70°C, so by making the filter temperature far hotter, researchers said they were able to kill the virus instantly. (Photo | www.webmd.com)
Researchers claim their air filter ‘catches and kills’ coronavirus instantly
For representational purposes
Clinical trials for Ayurvedic medicine for Covid-19 to be initiated in India, US
Delhi AIIMS (File photo | EPS)
AIIMS: Bodies swapped, Covid victim cremated by another family

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gaffar at Punajanur village in Chamarajanagar district | EXPRESS
Meet the Karnataka man who lost his hand to Veerappan’s bullet
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump always had a xenophobic narrative: Graduates criticize US international students policy
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp