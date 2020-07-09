STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Reopen or face possible federal aid cut: Trump threatens schools to start classes by fall

Trump reiterated his claim that Democrats want to keep schools closed for political reasons, not because of any risks associated with the coronavirus.

Published: 09th July 2020

Graduating students practice socially distance by sitting far apart during a graduation ceremony at Millburn High School in Millburn, N.J., Wednesday, July 8, 2020.

Graduating students practice socially distance by sitting far apart during a graduation ceremony at Millburn High School in Millburn, N.J., Wednesday, July 8, 2020. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump on Wednesday threatened to withhold federal money if schools don't reopen in the fall, and he lashed out at federal health officials over school reopening guidelines that he says are impractical and expensive.

Taking to Twitter to voice his frustration, Trump argued that countries including Germany, Denmark and Norway have reopened schools "with no problems."

He also repeated his claim that Democrats want to keep schools closed for political reasons, not because of any risks associated with the coronavirus.

"The Dems think it would be bad for them politically if U.S. schools open before the November Election," Trump said, "but is important for the children & families. May cut off funding if not open!"

He did not immediately say what funding he would cut off or under what authority he had to make the move.

Trump made the comments a day after launching an all-out effort pressing state and local officials to reopen the nation's schools and colleges this fall.

At a White House event on Tuesday, health and education officials argued that keeping students out of school for the fall semester would pose greater health risks than any tied to the coronavirus.

