STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

UK court extends Nirav Modi's judicial remand to August 6

In May, District Judge Samuel Goozee presided over the first part of the extradition trial, held in a partial remote setting due to the coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

Published: 09th July 2020 04:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2020 04:05 PM   |  A+A-

Nirav Modi in UK

Nirav Modi in UK

By PTI

LONDON: Fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi, who is fighting extradition to India, was on Thursday further remanded in custody until August 6 after he appeared at a regular remand hearing before a UK court on charges over the nearly USD 2 billion Punjab National Bank fraud and money laundering case.

The 49-year-old jeweller, who has been lodged at Wandsworth Prison in south-west London since his arrest in March last year, appeared via videolink before Chief Magistrate Emma Arbuthnot at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London for a regular 28-day "call-over" hearing until the second leg of his extradition trial begins in September.

"Nice to see you looking well," said Judge Arbuthnot, as she informed Modi of his next videolink call-over hearing on August 6.

In May, District Judge Samuel Goozee presided over the first part of the extradition trial, held in a partial remote setting due to the coronavirus lockdown restrictions, with the second part scheduled for a five-day hearing from September 7.

"I hope Mr Modi by the time we get to September, the current restrictions on movement from prisons have been eased and you can be in court in person to follow the proceedings," the judge had told Modi, at the end of a four-day partial hearing of the case on May 14.

Modi had been following the court proceedings from a room at Wandsworth Prison and could be seen taking notes during the course of the trial.

The first part of the case focused on establishing a prima facie case against him but the schedule had to be re-timetabled as the government of India submitted a further set of documents as "corroboratory evidence".

The judge allowed the additional evidence to be introduced but agreed that Modi's defence team would require enough time to "digest" them.

Therefore, a hearing already planned to deal with a second extradition request, made by the Indian authorities and certified by UK Home Secretary Priti Patel earlier this year on two additional charges of "causing the disappearance of evidence" and intimidating witnesses or "criminal intimidation to cause death", has been effectively extended to conclude the prima facie case arguments.

The judge has indicated that the two requests are "inextricably linked" and therefore he would be handing down an overall judgment at the conclusion of the second hearing, scheduled between September 7 and 11.

The charges against the diamond merchant centre around his firms Diamonds R Us, Solar Exports and Stellar Diamonds making fraudulent use of a credit facility offered by the Punjab National Bank (PNB), known as "letters of undertaking" (LoUs).

Modi's team has sought to counter the allegations of fraud by deposing witnesses to establish the volatility of the gems trade and that the LoUs were standard practice.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), arguing on behalf of the Indian government, have been laying out the case that a number of PNB staff conspired with Modi to ensure LoUs were issued to his companies without ensuring they were subject to the required credit check, without recording the issuance of the LoUs and without charging the required commission upon the transactions.

This resulted in a fraud amounting to nearly USD 2 billion.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Nirav modi Nirav modi extradition Punjab national bank
India Matters
Health workers collect swab samples for COVID-19 testing at a containment zone in Patiala Wednesday July 8 2020. (Photo | PTI)
50,000 more doctors needed to reduce COVID-19 deaths: Dr Devi Shetty
Coronavirus cannot survive temperatures above 70°C, so by making the filter temperature far hotter, researchers said they were able to kill the virus instantly. (Photo | www.webmd.com)
Researchers claim their air filter ‘catches and kills’ coronavirus instantly
For representational purposes
Clinical trials for Ayurvedic medicine for Covid-19 to be initiated in India, US
Delhi AIIMS (File photo | EPS)
AIIMS: Bodies swapped, Covid victim cremated by another family

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump always had a xenophobic narrative: Graduates criticize US international students policy
A medic during collection of samples for COVID-19 diagnosis via rapid-antigen testing.(Photo | PTI)
Encouraging fall in Chennai's COVID-19 positivity rate, but can the trend hold?
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp