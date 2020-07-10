STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

COVID-19: Gyms, pools, sports venues in next round of lockdown ease up in UK

The Cabinet minister, warned that the government would not hesitate to apply the brakes on these further measures or impose localised lockdowns in the event of any spike in coronavirus cases.

Published: 10th July 2020 09:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2020 09:28 AM   |  A+A-

Swimming

Outdoor pools and live shows can resume from this Saturday with social distancing in place and indoor gyms, sports facilities and pools will be able to reopen from the following Saturday, July 25.

By PTI

LONDON: Gyms, pools and sports facilities will be among the next set of public venues able to reopen as the UK government announced further easing up of its COVID-19 pandemic lockdown measures on Thursday.

UK Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden told reporters at a 10 Downing Street briefing that outdoor pools and live shows can resume from this Saturday with social distancing in place and indoor gyms, sports facilities and pools will be able to reopen from the following Saturday, July 25.

"We need to get this match fit to defeat this disease. It is time to eat out to help out," said Dowden.

The Cabinet minister, however, warned that the government would not hesitate to apply the brakes on these further measures or impose localised lockdowns in the event of any spike in coronavirus cases.

"The reopening of gyms is the news millions across the country have been waiting for with many people desperate to jump on a spinning bike or dive into a pool," said Dowden.

Under the guidance for reopening, gyms must use timed booking systems to limit the number of people in the building at one time and allow for social distancing, while equipment must be spaced out and cleaned regularly.

All of these facilities have been closed since March 21 to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

The news comes as government figures show that a further 85 people have died with coronavirus across all settings in the UK.

The Department of Health and Social Care said 44,602 people had died in hospitals, care homes and the wider community after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK as of Wednesday evening.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
UK UK lockdown COVID 19 coronavirus
India Matters
Health workers collect swab samples for COVID-19 testing at a containment zone in Patiala Wednesday July 8 2020. (Photo | PTI)
50,000 more doctors needed to reduce COVID-19 deaths: Dr Devi Shetty
Coronavirus cannot survive temperatures above 70°C, so by making the filter temperature far hotter, researchers said they were able to kill the virus instantly. (Photo | www.webmd.com)
Researchers claim their air filter ‘catches and kills’ coronavirus instantly
For representational purposes
Clinical trials for Ayurvedic medicine for Covid-19 to be initiated in India, US
Delhi AIIMS (File photo | EPS)
AIIMS: Bodies swapped, Covid victim cremated by another family

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gaffar at Punajanur village in Chamarajanagar district | EXPRESS
Meet the Karnataka man who lost his hand to Veerappan’s bullet
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump always had a xenophobic narrative: Graduates criticize US international students policy
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp