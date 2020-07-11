STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

In India-China crisis, an India-US bonanza in view

India is happy to see Trump's tougher stances on China as well as historic adversary Pakistan but also feels demands, especially on trade.

Published: 11th July 2020 02:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2020 02:32 PM   |  A+A-

Chinese President Xi Jinping, Indian PM Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump

Chinese President Xi Jinping, Indian PM Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump (Photos | AP)

By AFP

WASHINGTON: A border clash has plunged ties between India and China to their lowest point in decades. But one beneficiary looks clear -- the US-India relationship.

Experts say India could finally end equivocation about openly aligning itself with the long-eager United States, although there will still be disagreements -- which, paradoxically, are now mostly due to Washington.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters that China "took incredibly aggressive action" in a hand-to-hand battle in the remote Himalayas on June 15 that killed 20 Indian soldiers.

The hawkish Pompeo characterized the violence as part of a broader strategy by Beijing to challenge all of its neighbors.

Jeff M. Smith, a research fellow at the conservative Heritage Foundation who has written a book on the India-China rivalry, said the United States is known to offer border intelligence to India, which is now likely to pick up the pace on defense acquisitions.

But Smith said that India has asked the United States to be publicly circumspect -- in part to show the domestic audience that New Delhi does not need help.

India also does not want "to feed Chinese propaganda narratives that this is all a component of the China-US rivalry and that India is working at America's behest," Smith said.

Michael Kugelman, a South Asia expert at the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars, cautioned that neither India nor China wanted a complete rupture and said that both still saw some common interests, especially in international organizations.

"But make no mistake: This current India-China crisis is a watershed for the geopolitics of Asia, and the US-India relationship will be one of the main beneficiaries," he said.

"Previous Indian concern about antagonizing China if it moves closer to the US is starting to melt away."

'Transactional' ties

The United States has been seeking warmer ties since the 1990s with India, which insisted during the Cold War on being "non-aligned" on the global stage.

President Donald Trump has appeared to form a bond with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a fellow nationalist who warns of the threat of radical Islam, and the pair have held two joint mega-rallies.

But Trump, his eyes at home ahead of elections, has also taken action detrimental to India, including last year kicking it out of a preferential trade status under which it had exported billions of dollars in goods.

Trump, citing the coronavirus pandemic, more recently has suspended high-tech visas and threatened to expel international students, moves with significant impacts on Indians.

India is happy to see Trump's tougher stances on China as well as historic adversary Pakistan but also feels demands, especially on trade, said Aparna Pande, director of the Hudson Institute's Initiative on the Future of India and South Asia.

"It is a semi-transactional relationship. It is not a strategic relationship, as it was in earlier years," she said.

Trump, who has frequently sparred with Western allies, may not even want a more committed relationship with India, she said.

"I wouldn't say there is as much reluctance on the Indian side. That has calmed down," Pande said.

"The two are closer than they have ever been. But are the two ready to take that extra step?"

Warmth regardless of election

In another recent shift, US lawmakers, mostly Democrats, have openly criticized India on human rights, including Modi's revocation of autonomy and controls on the internet in Muslim-majority Kashmir.

Anthony Blinken, a close aide to presidential candidate Joe Biden, said that the Democrat, if he defeats Trump, would seek to "strengthen and deepen" the relationship with India. But Blinken shared concerns on freedoms.

"You're always better engaging with a partner, and a vitally important one like India, when you can speak frankly and directly about areas where you have differences," Blinken said at the Hudson Institute.

Trump has stayed mum on rights and has offered, with little detail, to mediate between India and China.

But John Bolton, Trump's former national security advisor who recently published an explosive memoir, doubted Trump understood the border situation.

"He may have been briefed on it, but history doesn't really stick with him," Bolton told Indian news channel WION.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
India China China United States Ladakh US china trade war Asia
India Matters
The infant’s result came on Thursday. (Photo| ANI)
Baby born to Covid-19 negative mother in Delhi hospital tests positive
For representational purposes.
GDP to take Rs 15 lakh crore dent from Covid-19 pandemic
A street vendor sells new coronavirus puppets in La Paz, Bolivia, Thursday, July 9, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Indoor airborne spread of Covid-19 possible: WHO changes its stance
Officials of Chakra Innovation with  Chakr DeCoV device. (Photo | EPS)
IIT-Delhi develops device to disinfect N-95 masks in 90 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A firefighter attempts to douse the fire that broke out in Indraprastha shopping centre, at Borivali West in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Level 4 fire breaks out at shopping centre in Mumbai's Borivali; no casualty reported
WHO praises efforts to contain COVID-19 in Mumbai's Dharavi slums
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp