STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Johns Hopkins files lawsuit against Trump's decision on foreign students in case of online classes

The Baltimore private institution filed the lawsuit Friday against US Immigration and Customs Enforcement in federal court in the District of Columbia

Published: 12th July 2020 09:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2020 09:52 AM   |  A+A-

Johns Hopkins University (Photo | Twitter)

Johns Hopkins University (Photo | Twitter)

By Associated Press

BALTIMORE: Johns Hopkins University has filed a lawsuit seeking to block the Trump administration's decision to make international students leave the US if they intend to take classes entirely online starting this fall.

The Baltimore private institution filed the lawsuit Friday against US Immigration and Customs Enforcement in federal court in the District of Columbia, the Baltimore Sun reported.

It argues that the agency's decision "completely upended" the university's reopening plans for the upcoming semester.

ICE notified colleges Monday that international students will be forced to leave the US or transfer to another college if their schools operate entirely online this fall.

New visas will not be issued to students at those schools, and others at universities offering a mix of online and in-person classes will be barred from taking all of their classes online.

ALSO READ | Trump threatens to pull tax exemption for US schools, colleges in bid to make them reopen

The guidance says international students won't be exempt even if an outbreak forces their schools online during the fall term.

Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology have also filed a lawsuit to prevent federal immigration authorities from enforcing the rule.

Neither school plans to offer in-person classes this fall.

About 5,000 international students are enrolled at Johns Hopkins.

The school has plans for hybrid semesters with a mix of in-person and online classes.

It also intends to shift to online-only classes after the Thanksgiving break.

ALSO READ | New US student visa rule: India takes up matter with Trump administration, Harvard, MIT file lawsuits

The lawsuit characterizes the Trump administration's decision as "arbitrary and capricious" and argues it puts the university in the "untenable dilemma" of either following its reopening plans or attempting to offer in-person instruction to allow international students to remain enrolled.

"The adverse consequences of this sudden displacement are devastating financially and personally," according to the complaint.

ICE did not respond to a request for comment from the newspaper.

In a statement earlier this week, the US State Department said international students are welcome in the US, but the policy "provides greater flexibility for nonimmigrant students to continue their education in the United States, while also allowing for proper social distancing on open and operating campuses across America."

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Johns Hopkins University US student visa rule US student visa
India Matters
The infant’s result came on Thursday. (Photo| ANI)
Baby born to Covid-19 negative mother in Delhi hospital tests positive
For representational purposes.
GDP to take Rs 15 lakh crore dent from Covid-19 pandemic
A street vendor sells new coronavirus puppets in La Paz, Bolivia, Thursday, July 9, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Indoor airborne spread of Covid-19 possible: WHO changes its stance
Officials of Chakra Innovation with  Chakr DeCoV device. (Photo | EPS)
IIT-Delhi develops device to disinfect N-95 masks in 90 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A firefighter attempts to douse the fire that broke out in Indraprastha shopping centre, at Borivali West in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Level 4 fire breaks out at shopping centre in Mumbai's Borivali; no casualty reported
WHO praises efforts to contain COVID-19 in Mumbai's Dharavi slums
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp