STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Trump, Biden try to outdo each other on tough talk on China

Voters also will be asking themselves whether Trump or Biden can best defend the U.S. against China's unfair trade practices.

Published: 12th July 2020 07:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2020 07:18 PM   |  A+A-

Democrat Joe Biden and US President Donald Trump (Photos | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: China has fast become a top election issue as President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden engage in a verbal brawl over who's better at playing the tough guy against Beijing.

The Trump campaign put out ads showing Biden toasting China's Xi Jinping, even though Trump did just that with Xi in Asia and hosted the Chinese leader at his Florida club.

Spots from the Biden campaign feature Trump playing down the coronavirus and praising Xi for being transparent about the pandemic, even though it's clear China hid details of the outbreak from the world.

I think it's going to be absolutely critical, but I don't know who is going to have the advantage, said Republican pollster Frank Luntz.

He has been reviewing the ads and thinks China is one of the three leading issues along with the economy and the handling of the coronavirus.

China is not just a foreign policy issue in the November election.

It's an issue that runs deeply through the troubles with the virus, which tanked the U.S. economy.

Voters also will be asking themselves whether Trump or Biden can best defend the U.S. against China's unfair trade practices, theft of intellectual property rights, rising aggression across the globe and human rights abuses.

Which person looks more subservient to the Chinese leaders is the person who's in more jeopardy, Luntz said.

As the coronavirus spread throughout the U.S., a Pew Research Center poll in March found Americans with increasingly negative views of China, with 66 per cent saying they had an unfavorable opinion.

That was the most negative rating since the question was first asked in 2005.

The same poll found 62 per cent of Americans calling China's power and influence a major threat to the US, compared with 48 per cent two years ago.

A NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll in late May and early June found registered voters about evenly divided over which of the candidates would be better at dealing with China, with 43 per cent saying Trump compared with 40 per cent for Biden.

In the poll, 5 percent viewed Trump and Biden equally, while 10 per cent said neither would be good.

Trump's advisers see China as an opportunity to portray Biden as deferential to Beijing when he was President Barack Obama's vice president and point person on Asia, according to three campaign officials and Republicans close to the White House.

The campaign made a push in May to link Biden with China, complete with an advertising blitz, but the effort did little to raise Trump's poll numbers.

The Trump campaign credits the president with signing the first phase of a trade deal with China in January, which boosted stock markets and seemingly ended a bruising trade war.

Republicans want to tether Biden to past multinational agreements and trade deals blamed for an exodus of manufacturing jobs across the Midwest.

Trump campaign officials believe they missed that opportunity in trying to wrest Midwest states from the Democrats in 2016.

The White House lists more than two dozen actions the administration has taken since April to protect US jobs, businesses and U.S. supply chains from damage caused by the Chinese Communist Party's policies.

That includes last week's move to impose sanctions on Chinese officials for their roles in repressing religious and ethnic minorities.

More than a few administration officials have recently delivered speeches calling out China's policies.

That message could strike a chord with the increasing number of Americans who have an unfavorable view of the Asian power.

There also is rising concern about U.S. dependence on China for supplies  something that drew attention during the scramble for protective gear for U.S. health workers.

One more line of off-and-on attack by Trump, despite no proof of impropriety, involves the business ties that Biden's son, Hunter, has had with China.

The Biden campaign is working to portray Trump as someone who talks tough but has failed to hold China accountable for its response to the virus and has signed only the first phase of a trade deal.

The campaign says that while that deal was being negotiated, Trump was saying that COVID-19 would miraculously be gone in April and now it's July and cases are surging and the death toll rising.

Trump said he'd get tough on China, one of Biden campaign ads says.

He didn't get tough. He got played.

The Biden camp highlights other Trump vulnerabilities on China that surfaced in former national security adviser John Bolton 's new book, which claims Trump urged Xi to increase Chinese purchases of soybeans and wheat to help him Trump farm states in November.

Bolton also wrote that Trump told Xi that building detention camps for hundreds of thousands of Muslim and other ethnic and religious minorities in western China was exactly the right thing to do.

Trump claims he's been tougher on China than any other president.

The Biden campaign says Trump has weakened relations with allies and pulled the U.S. out of international organisations, giving China more room to exert its own influence.

Biden campaign officials say that if Biden is elected, he will restore relationships with U.S. allies and rally the international community to form a united front against China.

What's striking to me is the extent to which the Trump campaign seems to have thought that China would be a winning issue for them, said Jeff Prescott, a foreign policy adviser for Biden.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
China Donald Trump Joe Biden United States
India Matters
The infant’s result came on Thursday. (Photo| ANI)
Baby born to Covid-19 negative mother in Delhi hospital tests positive
For representational purposes.
GDP to take Rs 15 lakh crore dent from Covid-19 pandemic
A street vendor sells new coronavirus puppets in La Paz, Bolivia, Thursday, July 9, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Indoor airborne spread of Covid-19 possible: WHO changes its stance
Officials of Chakra Innovation with  Chakr DeCoV device. (Photo | EPS)
IIT-Delhi develops device to disinfect N-95 masks in 90 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
How has Kerala's gold smuggling case impacted CM Pinarayi Vijayan?
'20 states, 44,000 staff, 381,400 sq km': India's tiger survey in Guinness world Record
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp