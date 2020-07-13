India gets Nepal’s demarche over media report on Oli, Chinese ambassador

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Nepal has issued a demarche to India to lodge protests over a media channel’s report on Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and Chinese ambassador to Nepal Hou Yang Qi.

A note from the Nepal government said, “Such reports sow anguish and aversion among the ordinary people for generations. We request India to immediately take steps against these obscene materials about Nepal disseminated by Indian media and make sure such materials do not find space in the media.”

The note urges India to draw serious attention to the blasphemous materials that have appeared in some of the media outlets.

“These materials are fake, baseless and insensitive as well as abusive towards Nepal and its leadership.. Such materials tend not only to mislead and misinform but also impair senses of minimum public decency and decorum expected in a civil society,” the note added.

According to the note, such motivated smearing campaign unleashed by a section of the Indian media has deeply hurt the feelings of Nepali people and persona of Nepali leadership.

“While we respect the press freedom, such freedom should not cross the threshold of minimum decency and ethical redline,” the note stated and added that such reports are contrary to the agreements signed by the two leaders to boost bilateral relations.

The ministry of external affairs is yet to comment on the issue.