STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Texas man, who considered COVID-19 as hoax, dies from virus after attending party

The 30-year-old man had attended a 'COVID-19 party' hosted by an infected person where it was to check if he can beat the disease.

Published: 13th July 2020 01:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2020 01:31 PM   |  A+A-

A doctor walks through the Coronavirus Unit at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas

A doctor walks through the Coronavirus Unit at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas. (File photo| AP)

By AFP

NEW YORK: A 30-year-old man from Texas died from the new coronavirus after attending a "COVID-19" party hosted by an infected person, a doctor has revealed, underlining the risk to younger people.

Jane Appleby, chief medical officer at the Methodist Hospital in San Antonio, said the man thought the virus was a hoax, despite it killing more than 135,000 people in the United States so far. "Someone will be diagnosed with the disease, and they'll have a party to invite their friends over to see if they can beat the disease," Appleby said in a video broadcast by US media on Sunday.

"One of the things that was heart-wrenching that he said to his nurse was, 'You know, I think I made a mistake.' He thought the disease was a hoax. He thought he was young and invincible and wouldn't get affected by the disease," she added.

Appleby said young patients often do not realize how sick they are. "They don't look really sick. But when you check their oxygen levels and their lab tests, they're really sicker than they appear," she said, calling on people to take the risks seriously.

The Trump administration on Sunday again pressed for full school reopenings in the fall, even as resurgent coronavirus infections -- many of them blamed on younger people -- and a record spike in cases in Florida raise further questions about the country's efforts to quell the disease.

The United States has by far the world's highest caseload and number of deaths.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID19 Coronavirus Texas COVID death Texas COVID party
India Matters
Image for representation
Want to take a flight? Be corona-free for 3 weeks
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
Passengers board a train at Prayagraj Junction following the resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in a graded manner during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
CCTV monitoring, water coolers on trains soon as railways gear up to resume normal operations
Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representation (File photo | EPS)
Uncertainity looms: MSMEs, weavers face brunt of coronavirus lockdown
Sree Padmanabha Swamy Temple. (Express Photo)
SC upholds Travancore royal family's rights to administer Sree Padmanabha Swamy temple
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp