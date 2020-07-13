STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

UK tries new campaign to prepare public for Brexit

Britain has technically left the European Union, but the U.K. and the EU gave themselves an 11-month "transition period" — in which the U.K. will continue to follow the bloc's rules.

Published: 13th July 2020 05:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2020 05:18 PM   |  A+A-

UK Prime minister

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, wearing a face mask, visits the headquarters of the London Ambulance Service NHS Trust in London, Monday. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

LONDON:  Brexit moved back to the front-burner of British politics on Monday, months after COVID-19 knocked it out of the headlines, with the government launching a new public information campaign to prepare the nation for departure.

Advertisements under the "The U.K.'s new start: let's get going" campaign will warn British tourists to get health insurance before traveling to the continent and offer advice on how to take pets abroad. Britons will also be warned to check the roaming policy of their telephone provider.

Britain has technically left the European Union, but the U.K. and the EU gave themselves an 11-month "transition period" — in which the U.K. will continue to follow the bloc's rules. That ends Dec. 31, when the country will leave the 27-nation bloc's vast single market.

But much remains unclear. Talks with the EU on a new trade deal have bogged down amid wide differences on major issues including fishing rights and competition. With a deal, the U.K. faces tariffs and other barriers to business with the EU, its biggest trading partner.

The government is trying to prepare people for the moment when agreements on trade, security and a host of other areas will change. One notable change will be the end of the freedom to live and work anywhere across of the EU, which is now comprised of 27 countries.

Home Secretary Priti Patel is set to announce details on how the U.K.'s new points-based immigration system will operate when it goes into effect.

The system is designed to cut the number of low-skilled migrants entering Britain from the beginning of next year, but also aims to make it easier for higher-skilled workers to get U.K. visas. 

Points are given for English language ability, having a job offer from an approved employer, and meeting a minimum salary threshold. 
 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
UK Brexit public campaign
India Matters
Image for representation
Want to take a flight? Be corona-free for 3 weeks
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
Passengers board a train at Prayagraj Junction following the resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in a graded manner during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
CCTV monitoring, water coolers on trains soon as railways gear up to resume normal operations
Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representation (File photo | EPS)
Uncertainity looms: MSMEs, weavers face brunt of coronavirus lockdown
Sree Padmanabha Swamy Temple. (Express Photo)
SC upholds Travancore royal family's rights to administer Sree Padmanabha Swamy temple
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp