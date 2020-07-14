STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

3 Lashkar-e-Jhangvi terrorists arrested in Pakistan

Explosive materials, detonator and safety fuse have been recovered from them.

Published: 14th July 2020 06:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2020 06:55 PM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

For representational purpose. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)

By PTI

LAHORE: Three terrorists belonging to the banned Lashkar-e-Jhangvi group who were planning to carry out terror attacks have been arrested from Pakistan's Punjab province, police said on Tuesday.

The terrorists were arrested after the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab Police got a tip-off about their presence in Gujranwala district, 95 kilometres from Lahore.

"The Counter Terrorism Department of Punjab Police (CTD) received credible information that three terrorists belonging to proscribed organisation Lashkar-e-Jhangvi (LeJ) were present at main GT Road, district Gujranwala and planning terrorist activity in the city of Gujranwala," the police said.

"The CTD team raided the place on Monday evening and arrested the three terrorists," said a CTD statement issued here on Tuesday.

It said the terrorists have been identified as Muhammad Saqib, Abdul Malik and Mujahid Iqbal.

Explosive materials, detonator and safety fuse have been recovered from them, it said.

An investigation has been launched after lodging a case at a police station in Gujranwala, it said.

LeJ chief Malik Ishaq was killed by police a few years ago along with a number of other accomplices.

The LeJ operates in Pakistan and Afghanistan and is an offshoot of anti-Shia party Sipah-e-Sahaba Pakistan.

It has claimed responsibility for various mass casualty attacks against the Shia community in Pakistan, including multiple bombings that killed over 200 Hazara Shias in Quetta in 2013.

It has also been linked to the abduction of slain US journalist Daniel Pearl in 2002, and the attack on the Sri Lankan cricket team in Lahore in 2009.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Lashkar-e-Jhangvi Terrorists arrest
India Matters
Image for representation
Want to take a flight? Be corona-free for 3 weeks
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
Passengers board a train at Prayagraj Junction following the resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in a graded manner during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
CCTV monitoring, water coolers on trains soon as railways gear up to resume normal operations
Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and deputy CM Sachin Pilot. (File photo | PTI)
Gehlot jabs Pilot, says good English and being handsome isn’t everything
Heavy flooding inside the Osmania General Hospital. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Heavy rains lash Hyderabad, Osmania General Hospital flooded
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp