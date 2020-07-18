China's Xinjiang reports 16 new domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases

By ANI

URUMQI: Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region reported 16 new confirmed domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases on Friday, the regional health commission said Saturday.

The new confirmed cases, all in the regional capital of Urumqi, are from those who were earlier under concentrated medical observation, the commission said.

As of Friday, Xinjiang had 17 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 11 asymptomatic cases, all in Urumqi, as well as 269 people still under medical observation.

The region had reported a total of 93 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Friday, with 73 cases having been cured and discharged from hospitals.