STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

China's Xinjiang province declared as 'wartime situation' after sudden spike in COVID-19 cases

The province recorded 17 confirmed cases, 23 asymptomatic infections till early Sunday morning, with 269 people under observation.

Published: 20th July 2020 12:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2020 12:06 AM   |  A+A-

People wearing face masks to protect against the coronavirus wait to cross an intersection

People wearing face masks to protect against the coronavirus wait to cross an intersection. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

XINJIANG: Chinese authorities on Sunday declared the Xinjiang province in the country's far west as "wartime situation" after the region reported a sudden spike in coronavirus cases, Al Jazeera reported.

The province recorded 17 confirmed cases, 23 asymptomatic infections till early Sunday morning, with 269 people under observation.

Twenty-one medical technicians from Wuhan, the centre of China's outbreak in February, arrived in Urumqi, Xinjiang's capital, on Saturday morning, Changjiang Daily reported.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Urumqi rose sharply on Friday, taking the total reported cases since Thursday to 17, according to local health authorities, South China Morning Post reported.

A total of 11 new cases were reported between Friday and Saturday noon, according to the regional government's official news portal. A total of 269 people are under medical observation.

There have also been 23 asymptomatic cases recorded since the start of the latest outbreak, but these are not included in the list of confirmed cases in defiance of World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines suggesting they should be.

In an apparent effort to curb the virus spreading, Xinjiang government announced on Saturday that Urumqi, a city with a population of 3.5 million, had gone into "wartime mode" with all residential compounds being sealed off and public gatherings banned.

Local residents are being encouraged to stay in the city while those who have to leave must take tests.

Anyone who works with close contacts or who live in the same compounds must also be tested.

The source of the new infections remains unclear, but Rui Baoling, director of the city's disease control and prevention centre, said the confirmed cases, all in Tianshan district, were linked to a cluster outbreak.

The local health authority has asked for genomic sequencing of all the cases to identify the source of the second outbreak in Xinjiang, Rui said.

Local media reports said the city's first case in 150 days was a 24-year-old woman who worked at a shopping centre in Tianshan district. She was sent to a local hospital by ambulance after developing symptoms on Tuesday. She tested positive the next day.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
 Xinjiang  Xinjiang covid case spike Coronavirus COVID 19 wartime situation
India Matters
Health official labels rapid test kits at a Covid-19 rapid antigen testing Centre in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Situation pretty bad': IMA says says community spread of Covid-19 has started
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. (Photo | EPS)
TTD mulls closing Tirumala temple for a few weeks to protect priests
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
AIIMS Ethics Committee gives nod to human clinical trial of Covaxin
For representational purposes
Help pours in for Srinagar man in need of financial assistance, he now requests people to stop donating

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Here's what is encouraging in India's COVID-19 numbers
Disinfectant being sprayed in Jayanagar, Bengaluru, using drones on Thursday morning. Revenue Minister R Ashoka, Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, MLAs Ramalinga Reddy and Soumya Reddy were present for the trial | Express
Drones launch aerial strike on coronavirus in Bengaluru
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp