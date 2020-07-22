STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

22 million South Asian children missed out on childhood education due to COVID-19: UNICEF

The research brief released on Wednesday looks at the state of childcare and early childhood education globally and includes an analysis of the impact of widespread COVID-19 closure of vital family se

Published: 22nd July 2020 08:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2020 08:28 PM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, COVID 19, PPE

Swab test being done for COVID-19 on slum children. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Nearly 22 million children from South Asian countries, including India, have missed out on early childhood education in their critical pre-school year due to coronavirus outbreak, according to new research by UNICEF.

The research brief released on Wednesday looks at the state of childcare and early childhood education globally and includes an analysis of the impact of widespread COVID-19 closure of vital family services.

In the South Asia region, the United Nations International Children's Fund (UNICEF) covered Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, the Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka for the research.

"Children are among the hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic in South Asia. Prolonged school closure and limited access to distant learning have deprived children of their universal right to education," UNICEF Regional Director for South Asia, Jean Gough said.

"Childcare and early childhood education are foundational in helping children reach their full potential. Failing to act now will jeopardize the futures of millions of children in the region," Gough said.

The research noted that lockdown has left many parents struggling to balance childcare and paid employment, with a disproportionate burden placed on women who, on average, spend more than three times longer on care and housework than men.

"At least 40 million children worldwide, of which nearly 22 million are from South Asia, have missed out on early childhood education in their critical pre-school year as COVID-19 shuttered childcare and early education facilities," according to the research brief published by UNICEF.

The closures have also exposed a deeper crisis for families of young children especially in low- and middle-income countries, many of whom were already unable to access social protection services, it said.

Lack of childcare and early education options also leave many parents, particularly mothers working in the informal sector, with no choice but to bring their young children to work, the report based on the research said.

"More than 9 in 10 women in Africa and nearly 7 in 10 in Asia and the Pacific work in the informal sector and have limited to no access to any form of social protection. Many parents become trapped in this unreliable, poorly paid employment, contributing to intergenerational cycles of poverty," it said.

The research brief also gave guidance on how governments and employers can improve their childcare and early childhood education policies, including by enabling all children to access high-quality, age-appropriate, affordable and accessible childcare centres, irrespective of family circumstances.

The guidance outlined additional policies including paid parental leave for all parents so that there is no gap between the end of parental leave and the start of affordable childcare, flexible work arrangements that address the needs of working parents and investment in the non-family childcare workforce.

The research also recommended social protection systems including cash transfers that reach families working in non-formal employment.

"It takes a village to raise a child. Parents and caregivers are undoubtedly feeling the stress from juggling work, household duties and childcare. Governments and employers must play their part to help ensure proper childcare and access to education," Gough added.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
UNICEF coronavirus COVID 19 covid effect South Asia children
India Matters
In this handout photo released by the University of Oxford samples from coronavirus vaccine trials are handled inside the Oxford Vaccine Group laboratory in Oxford, England Thursday June 25, 2020. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine to cost Rs 1,000 per dose, says Serum Institute CEO
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Govt extends work from home norms for IT, ITeS firms till December 31
A model of the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya. (File photo)
280-feet wide, 300-feet long and 161-feet tall: Ram temple complex to be world's third-largest Hindu shrine
Activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan. (Photo | EPS)
SC initiates suo motu contempt proceedings against Prashant Bhushan for his tweets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Swab samples being collected in BJB Nagar in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday | EXPRESS
Covid-19 testing norm violated in TN's Madurai: Just one swab taken instead of two
A medic conducts thermal screening with smart helmet of a resident of Kurar Village as coronavirus cases surge across the state in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH: 'Smart helmets' scan COVID19 symptoms faster in Mumbai
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp