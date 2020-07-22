STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nepal ends 120-day long coronavirus lockdown, commercial flights to resume from August 1

Government and private offices would be fully functional from Wednesday and all private and public vehicles would be allowed back on the streets

Published: 22nd July 2020 12:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2020 12:31 PM   |  A+A-

A member of a television crew stands dressed as Hindu god Shiva as Nepalese Hindu devotees wearing masks sit after offering prayers from outside the closed gate of Pashupatinath temple during the holy month of Shrawan in Kathmandu, Nepal, Monday, July 20, 2020. The temple has been remaining closed for almost four months as part of measures to control the spread of the coronavirus.

A member of a television crew stands dressed as Hindu god Shiva as Nepalese Hindu devotees wearing masks sit after offering prayers from outside the closed gate of Pashupatinath temple during the holy month of Shrawan in Kathmandu, Nepal, Monday, July 20, 2020. The temple has been remaining closed for almost four months as part of measures to control the spread of the coronavirus. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s government has ended a lockdown 120 days after it was imposed to control the spread of coronavirus.

Information Minister Yuba Raj Khatiwada said the number of cases was declining in Nepal.

Government and private offices would be fully functional from Wednesday and all private and public vehicles would be allowed back on the streets.

All the markets, malls and shops would be also be allowed to open. However, airports and commercial flights would resume only on August 1.

Khatiwada said schools and colleges would remain closed until further notice. Prohibition would continue on large public gatherings, religious functions, parties, gymnasium, zoo and parks.

The lockdown was first imposed in March and it was renewed several times. The country has 17,994 confirmed cases and 40 deaths from coronavirus.

