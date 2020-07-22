STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sleeping infant, two men killed in 3 separate shootings in Ohio's Canton

The shooting came just hours after two other separate shootings in the same city, Canton, left two men dead and two others wounded.

Published: 22nd July 2020 09:41 PM

Baby

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Associated Press

CANTON: An infant was killed and his twin brother was wounded when someone fired several shots into an Ohio home early Wednesday, authorities said.

The shooting came just hours after two other separate shootings in the same city, Canton, left two men dead and two others wounded.

The 1-year-old twins, Ace and Arcel Lucas, were sleeping on a couch inside the home when several shots rang out shortly before 2:30 a.m., authorities said. It wasn't clear how many shooters may have been involved or if they were on foot or in a vehicle.

Both children were taken to hospitals but Ace was pronounced dead a short time later. His brother's injuries were not considered life-threatening, but further details were not disclosed.

It wasn't clear if anyone else in the home was injured.

The shooting came about four hours after two 20-year-old men were shot on a city street. Both were taken to hospitals, where Brandon Bush was pronounced dead a short time later. The other victim's name and details on his condition were not disclosed.

Another shooting occurred shortly before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, when Ronald Pleasant, 31, and a 21-year-old man were both wounded. Pleasant was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other man was taken to a hospital in a private vehicle. He was being treated for injuries that were not considered life-threatening, authorities said.

Motives for all three shootings remain under investigation, and it's not yet known if any of the shootings were connected. No arrests have been made.

