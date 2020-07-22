STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

UK Home Secretary Priti Patel promises 'culture change' at visa department

The new measures will include comprehensive training for everyone working in the Home Office to ensure they understand and appreciate the history of migration and race in UK.

Published: 22nd July 2020 01:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2020 01:54 PM   |  A+A-

UK Home Secretary Priti Patel

UK Home Secretary Priti Patel (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

LONDON: UK Home Secretary Priti Patel has promised a cultural change within her department, responsible for the country's visas, as part of a "lessons learned" review into the Windrush scandal, in which thousands of legal migrants of Commonwealth heritage were incorrectly denied British residency rights.

The Indian-origin Cabinet minister set out the action the UK Home Office is taking in response to the review released earlier this year in the wake of the scandal from two years ago, which wrongly denied the citizenship rights of some Commonwealth citizens brought to Britain to address labour shortages in the wake of World War II.

The new measures will include comprehensive training for everyone working in the Home Office to ensure they understand and appreciate the history of migration and race in this country.

Every existing and new member of staff working for the Home Office will be required to undertake this learning.

"I am driving change to implement the important findings of the Lessons Learned review to make sure nothing like this can happen again," Patel said on Tuesday.

"The action I have taken will ensure cultural change at the department, leading to more diverse leadership. I want the Windrush generation to have no doubt that I will reform the culture of the department so it better represents all of the communities we serve," she said.

The Windrush generation refers to citizens of former British colonies who arrived in the UK before 1973 when the rights of such Commonwealth citizens to live and work in Britain underwent a legal modification.

While a large proportion of them was of Jamaican/Caribbean descent who came on the ship Empire Windrush on June 22, 1948, Indian and other South Asian immigrants from that era also fall within the Windrush generation categorisation.

As part of the new steps, the Home Office says the greater emphasis will be placed on taking a more "compassionate approach" to individual applications and decision-makers will be empowered to use their own discretion and pragmatism.

The department will also increase engagement with civil society and the public at an early stage to build evidence for policy.

A move which the minister said would change the Home Office's "openness to scrutiny".

To ensure the Home Office reflects the diverse communities it serves, diverse shortlists for senior jobs and specialist mentoring will be introduced.

This will ensure more Black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) people will be in senior roles to drive cultural change," the department said.

Patel also announced an evaluation of the "compliant environment" policy and measures, which have been seen as being harsh on immigrants.

The evaluation will make sure there are the right protections in place to protect against immigration abuse, whilst ensuring no one with a legal right to be here is wrongly penalised, the Home Office said.

This action, alongside the other work underway to implement the findings of the Wendy Williams Lessons Learned Review, will help ensure that what happened to the Windrush generation can never happen again, it added.

All the recommendations have been grouped into different themes of work, to ensure the lessons from the review are being applied and delivered across all Home Office activity.

The department said it is also introducing more diverse shortlists for senior jobs, with specialist mentoring and sponsorship programmes to help develop a wider pool of talent.

The Home Office said a comprehensive improvement plan will be published by September, which will show how the department is delivering on the recommendations of the "lessons learned" review.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Priti Patel UK visa department
India Matters
In this handout photo released by the University of Oxford samples from coronavirus vaccine trials are handled inside the Oxford Vaccine Group laboratory in Oxford, England Thursday June 25, 2020. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine to cost Rs 1,000 per dose, says Serum Institute CEO
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Govt extends work from home norms for IT, ITeS firms till December 31
A model of the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya. (File photo)
280-feet wide, 300-feet long and 161-feet tall: Ram temple complex to be world's third-largest Hindu shrine
Activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan. (Photo | EPS)
SC initiates suo motu contempt proceedings against Prashant Bhushan for his tweets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Good News: Oxford vaccine shows positive response; 1500 Indians set to be part of trials
Covid-19: Dull festive season and lull in business has affected potters in Bengaluru
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp