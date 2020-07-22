STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

US striving to become India's 'first choice' in defence solutions: senior Pentagon official

In a fact sheet, the Political-Military Affairs Bureau State Department said that defence trade with India has increased from near zero in 2008 to over USD 20 billion in 2020.

Published: 22nd July 2020 12:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2020 12:52 PM   |  A+A-

U.S. President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrive for a joint press statement at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Tuesday Feb. 25 2020.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with U.S. President Donald Trump (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: The US is striving to become India's "first choice" in defence solutions, a top Pentagon official has said, noting that America's defence sales to the country has grown "exponentially" over the last 10 years, from nil to over USD 20 billion this year.

"Promoting acquisition and sustainment initiatives with key international partners like India remains a top priority of mine," Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment Ellen M Lord said on Tuesday.

"US Defence sales to India has grown exponentially over the last 10 years, and we're striving to become India's first choice in defense solutions," he said at the 'India Ideas Summit' organised by the US-India Business Council (US-IBC).

US-India defence cooperation has made great strides in the last two years.

"This cooperation has led to closer relationships across our two governments, and it has also increased stability in the Indo Pacific region," Lord said.

ALSO READ | US lawmakers pass legislation urging China to de-escalate situation with India along LAC

His remarks came hours after US Secretary of Defence Mark Esper highlighted the "increased" military cooperation with India and called it as "one of the most important defence relationships of the 21th century."

Meanwhile, in a fact sheet, the Political-Military Affairs Bureau State Department said that defence trade with India has increased from near zero in 2008 to over USD 20 billion in 2020.

These sales support thousands of jobs in both countries and help ensure the health of both countries' defence industrial bases.

Some of the recent and significant prior-defence sales include MH-60R Seahawk helicopters (USD 2.8 billion), Apache helicopters (USD 796 million), and the Large Aircraft Infrared Countermeasure (USD 189 million).

ALSO READ | China cannot threaten countries and bully them in the Himalayas: Mike Pompeo

India was the first non-treaty partner to be offered Missile Technology Control Regime Category-1 Unmanned Aerial System -- the Sea Guardian UAS manufactured by General Atomics, the State Department said, adding that it continues to support advocacy for the Lockheed Martin F-21 and Boeing's F/A-18 Super Hornet and F-15EX Eagle as part of India's future fighter aircraft acquisitions.

A potential selection of any of these platforms would enhance India's military capabilities, increase US-India military interoperability, and protect shared security interests in the Indo-Pacific region, the state department said.

Since 2015, the United States also authorised India over USD 3 billion in defence articles via the Direct Commercial Sales (DCS) processes, which licenses the export of the defence equipment, services, and related manufacturing technologies controlled under the 21 categories of the US Munitions List (USML).

The top DCS categories to India during this period were military electronics (USML category XI); fire control, laser, imaging, and guidance equipment (category XII); and aircraft and related articles.

In 2016, the US designated India as a Major Defense Partner.

Commensurate with this designation, in 2018, India was elevated to Strategic Trade Authorisation tier 1 status, which allows India to receive license-free access to a wide range of military and dual-use technologies regulated by the Department of Commerce, the State Department said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
India US ties India US relations India defence sector India US defence cooperation donald trump Narendra Modi Pentagon
India Matters
In this handout photo released by the University of Oxford samples from coronavirus vaccine trials are handled inside the Oxford Vaccine Group laboratory in Oxford, England Thursday June 25, 2020. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine to cost Rs 1,000 per dose, says Serum Institute CEO
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Govt extends work from home norms for IT, ITeS firms till December 31
A model of the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya. (File photo)
280-feet wide, 300-feet long and 161-feet tall: Ram temple complex to be world's third-largest Hindu shrine
Activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan. (Photo | EPS)
SC initiates suo motu contempt proceedings against Prashant Bhushan for his tweets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Good News: Oxford vaccine shows positive response; 1500 Indians set to be part of trials
Covid-19: Dull festive season and lull in business has affected potters in Bengaluru
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp