Jair Bolsonaro tests COVID-19 positive for third time as Brazil's tally crosses 2.2 million

By Associated Press

BRASILIA: Brazil's government says President Jair Bolsonaro has tested positive for the coronavirus again following his July 7 announcement.

The positive test Tuesday came after a follow-up check on July 15.

The government says he remains in good health.

The World Health Organisation says the median time from onset to clinical recovery for mild cases is approximately two weeks.

The government says Bolsonaro will keep holding videoconferences instead of face-to-face meetings.

He had to cancel a trip to northeastern Brazil.

At least four members of Bolsonaro's Cabinet have been diagnosed with coronavirus.

Bolsonaro repeatedly dismissed the disease as a "little flu" and often mingled in crowds, sometimes without wearing a mask.

He is treating his COVID-19 with the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine, although it has not been proven effective against the virus and can be dangerous for some people.

Meanwhile, Brazil's health ministry has reported a record 67,860 confirmed coronavirus cases over the last 24 hours.

The previous mark for one day was 54,771, set June 19.

The new high reported Wednesday comes as some regions of the South American nation are partially reopening for business while others that had previously controlled the spread of the virus are seeing increases.

Brazil has so far reported 2,227,514 cases with 82,771 deaths and 1,591,975 recoveries, according to Johns Hopkins University and is second only to the US in all categories.