STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Jair Bolsonaro tests COVID-19 positive for third time as Brazil's tally crosses 2.2 million

The government says Bolsonaro will keep holding videoconferences instead of face-to-face meetings. At least four members of his cabinet have also tested positive for coronavirus.

Published: 23rd July 2020 09:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2020 12:28 PM   |  A+A-

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, who is infected with COVID-19, wears a protective face mask as he greets supporters (Photo | AP)

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, who is infected with COVID-19, wears a protective face mask as he greets supporters (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

BRASILIA: Brazil's government says President Jair Bolsonaro has tested positive for the coronavirus again following his July 7 announcement.

The positive test Tuesday came after a follow-up check on July 15.

The government says he remains in good health.

The World Health Organisation says the median time from onset to clinical recovery for mild cases is approximately two weeks.

The government says Bolsonaro will keep holding videoconferences instead of face-to-face meetings.

He had to cancel a trip to northeastern Brazil.

At least four members of Bolsonaro's Cabinet have been diagnosed with coronavirus.

Bolsonaro repeatedly dismissed the disease as a "little flu" and often mingled in crowds, sometimes without wearing a mask.

He is treating his COVID-19 with the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine, although it has not been proven effective against the virus and can be dangerous for some people.

Meanwhile, Brazil's health ministry has reported a record 67,860 confirmed coronavirus cases over the last 24 hours.

The previous mark for one day was 54,771, set June 19.

The new high reported Wednesday comes as some regions of the South American nation are partially reopening for business while others that had previously controlled the spread of the virus are seeing increases.

Brazil has so far reported 2,227,514 cases with 82,771 deaths and 1,591,975 recoveries, according to Johns Hopkins University and is second only to the US in all categories.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Brazil Jair Bolsonaro COVID 19 Coronavirus
India Matters
In this handout photo released by the University of Oxford samples from coronavirus vaccine trials are handled inside the Oxford Vaccine Group laboratory in Oxford, England Thursday June 25, 2020. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine to cost Rs 1,000 per dose, says Serum Institute CEO
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Govt extends work from home norms for IT, ITeS firms till December 31
A model of the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya. (File photo)
280-feet wide, 300-feet long and 161-feet tall: Ram temple complex to be world's third-largest Hindu shrine
Activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan. (Photo | EPS)
SC initiates suo motu contempt proceedings against Prashant Bhushan for his tweets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Swab samples being collected in BJB Nagar in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday | EXPRESS
Covid-19 testing norm violated in TN's Madurai: Just one swab taken instead of two
A medic conducts thermal screening with smart helmet of a resident of Kurar Village as coronavirus cases surge across the state in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH: 'Smart helmets' scan COVID19 symptoms faster in Mumbai
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp