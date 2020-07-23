STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Singapore reports 354 new coronavirus cases, mostly foreign workers

Eight of the new infections are community cases -- four Singaporean citizens and permanent residents (foreigners) and four foreigners holding work passes.

Published: 23rd July 2020 03:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2020 03:46 PM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, singapore

A man scans a QR code before entering a building in Singapore. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

SINGAPORE: Singapore on Thursday reported 354 new coronavirus cases, mostly foreigners, pushing the total tally to 49,098 in the country, the health ministry said.

The new cases include 346 foreign workers living in dormitories, it said.

Eight of the new infections are community cases -- four Singaporean citizens and permanent residents (foreigners) and four foreigners holding work passes.

There are also five imported cases.

The patients have been placed on stay-home notice on their arrival in Singapore, the ministry said.

The nationwide coronavirus tally now stands at 49,098, it said.

While 150 patients are currently undergoing treatment in hospitals across the country, 3,772 others are isolated and cared for at various community facilities, the ministry said.

As many as 211 more coronavirus patients were discharged from hospitals and community isolation facilities on Wednesday, taking the total number of recoveries to 44,795.

Singapore is currently in the Phase 2 of its reopening, with businesses gradually resuming operations.

The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) on Tuesday launched a SGD 45-million marketing campaign, encouraging locals to take a "Singapoliday" and support local businesses through domestic tourism.

The initiative comes as the number of tourists visiting Singapore has plummeted amid the pandemic, the Channel News Asia reported.

A risk management framework for business events with up to 50 attendees was also announced by STB this week.

The framework will be trialled at two events starting next month.

The STB said it was preparing for the "calibrated and safe resumption" of business-to-business events, which have been put on hold since March 2020 due to the virus.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Singapore coronavirus cases
India Matters
In this handout photo released by the University of Oxford samples from coronavirus vaccine trials are handled inside the Oxford Vaccine Group laboratory in Oxford, England Thursday June 25, 2020. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine to cost Rs 1,000 per dose, says Serum Institute CEO
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Govt extends work from home norms for IT, ITeS firms till December 31
A model of the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya. (File photo)
280-feet wide, 300-feet long and 161-feet tall: Ram temple complex to be world's third-largest Hindu shrine
Activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan. (Photo | EPS)
SC initiates suo motu contempt proceedings against Prashant Bhushan for his tweets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Swab samples being collected in BJB Nagar in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday | EXPRESS
Covid-19 testing norm violated in TN's Madurai: Just one swab taken instead of two
A medic conducts thermal screening with smart helmet of a resident of Kurar Village as coronavirus cases surge across the state in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH: 'Smart helmets' scan COVID19 symptoms faster in Mumbai
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp