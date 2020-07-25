STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Electronic-ID for German citizens?

The eID service will only be offered in countries that issue ID cards with NFC support.

Galaxy S20

BERLIN: Samsung has partnered with the German Federal Office for Information Security (BSI), Bundesdruckerei (bdr), and Deutsche Telekom Security GmbH to allow its Galaxy S20 series to become the first smartphones capable of serving as official ID in the European nation.To enable this e-identification process in Germany, the German government and Samsung are developing an app that will be available on the Play Store, utilising the framework created by the manufacturer to store IDs securely.
The Samsung Galaxy S20 lineup, including the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra, will be the first smartphone to comply with the BSI’s eID security framework for sovereign use. According to the company, security-wise, the Galaxy S20 family has embedded Secure Element (eSE) that stores all the sensitive data on a separate processor inside the phone with proper isolation and protection against hardware attacks.

Coronavirus protein redesigned in lab, may enable fast, stable vaccine production: Study

