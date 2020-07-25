STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Pakistan court suspends temporary ban on PUBG; asks telecom regulator to restore game

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA's) on July 1 banned the Player Unknown's Battlegrounds on complaints by some parents who said it was a source of addiction for the kids.

Published: 25th July 2020 11:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2020 11:19 AM   |  A+A-

Still from popular game PUBG.

Still from popular game PUBG.

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: A Pakistani court on Friday suspended a temporary ban on the popular online game PUBG and ordered the country's telecom watchdog to restore the game.

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA's) on July 1 banned the Player Unknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) on complaints by some parents who said it was a source of addiction for the kids.

The ban was challenged in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) and the hearing was scheduled for July 24.

After hearing the case, Justice Amir Farooq declared the move as unlawful and ordered the telecom watchdog PTA to restore the game.

In his short order, the judge asked PTA to undo the ban.

The detailed judgment would be issued later on.

The court order came hours after PTA last night announced that the game would remain blocked in the country.

Earlier, PTA said after banning the game that it had received several complaints about the game being "addictive", a waste of time and its potential negative impact on children's physical and psychological health.

However, several people including Science Minister Fawad Chaudhry had opposed the ban.

The minister also tweeted that he was against all such bans because "such attitude is killing the tech industry."

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Pakistan PUBG PUBG video game
India Matters
Reserve Bank of India. (Photo | PTI)
Bad loans could balloon to their highest in 2 decades, warns RBI
Labourer’s son beats all odds, comes 2nd in Class XII exam in Rajasthan
AIIMS-Delhi conducts first trial of Covaxin
A staff member tests samples of a potential COVID-19 vaccine at a production plant of SinoPharm in Beijing (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus protein redesigned in lab, may enable fast, stable vaccine production: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Yoga Asanas to boost immune system: Dept of yoga, Andhra University
Jenburkt Pharma launches COVID-19 drug at Rs 39 per tablet in India
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp