Pakistan court suspends temporary ban on PUBG; asks telecom regulator to restore game

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: A Pakistani court on Friday suspended a temporary ban on the popular online game PUBG and ordered the country's telecom watchdog to restore the game.

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA's) on July 1 banned the Player Unknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) on complaints by some parents who said it was a source of addiction for the kids.

The ban was challenged in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) and the hearing was scheduled for July 24.

After hearing the case, Justice Amir Farooq declared the move as unlawful and ordered the telecom watchdog PTA to restore the game.

In his short order, the judge asked PTA to undo the ban.

The detailed judgment would be issued later on.

The court order came hours after PTA last night announced that the game would remain blocked in the country.

Earlier, PTA said after banning the game that it had received several complaints about the game being "addictive", a waste of time and its potential negative impact on children's physical and psychological health.

However, several people including Science Minister Fawad Chaudhry had opposed the ban.

The minister also tweeted that he was against all such bans because "such attitude is killing the tech industry."