STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Australia's migration intake to fall by over 2 lakh due to COVID-19; thousands of Indians affected

The Indian community in Australia is comprised of nearly seven lakh people. India is one of the top sources of skilled immigrants to Australia.

Published: 26th July 2020 04:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2020 04:23 PM   |  A+A-

immigration

For representational purposes

By PTI

MELBOURNE: Australia's migration intake will drop significantly to 31,000 in 2020-21 from 232,000 in 2018-19 due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, impacting thousands of Indians planning to emigrate to this country.

While the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Australian economy are still evolving, migration, which is a key driver of the economy, has been hit following the travel bans, border closures imposed earlier this year since the contagion began.

The Australian Economic and Fiscal Update report, released on Thursday by the treasury department, said that the Net Overseas Migration (NOM) is significantly affected by the international travel restrictions and constraints on the ability of applications to meet visa application requirements.

"The NOM is assumed to fall from 232,000 in 2018-19 to be 154,000 in 2019-20 and 31,000 in 2020-21," it said.

The Indian community in Australia is comprised of nearly seven lakh people. India is one of the top sources of skilled immigrants to Australia.

Approximately 90,000 students are studying in Australian universities.

The report further said that the international borders were expected to reopen in Januray next year, but a two-week quarantine period would remain in place for arrivals to Australia.

"Future migration levels remain highly uncertain, due to the path of the pandemic and the nature and duration of measures taken to contain its spread at home and abroad." The government implemented international travel bans in March 2020.

"This prevented all arrivals on visitor and temporary migration visas and prevented Australian citizens and permanent residents from departing Australia," the document read.

According to the treasurer, Josh Frydenberg, no decision was taken yet on when Australia's travel ban will be lifted.

"In terms of the borders, the assumptions are - to very gradually start to come back that the quarantine is applied, that you start bringing in some international students"," he was quoted as saying by AAP news agency.

"Of course, the environment with respect to coronavirus is very fluid. So decisions haven't been taken about the start dates for that.

These are treasury's forecasts and as you can understand, it's a very dynamic environment," he said.

According to Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, the contagion has infected over 16 million people and killed more than 644,000 across the world.

In Australia, the COVID-19 has infected over 13,900 people and killed 155 others.

The COVID-19, which originated in China's Wuhan city in December last year, has also battered the world economy with the International Monetary Fund saying that the global economy is bound to suffer a "severe recession".

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Australia migration India to australia Australia covid 19
India Matters
Reserve Bank of India. (Photo | PTI)
Bad loans could balloon to their highest in 2 decades, warns RBI
Labourer’s son beats all odds, comes 2nd in Class XII exam in Rajasthan
AIIMS-Delhi conducts first trial of Covaxin
A staff member tests samples of a potential COVID-19 vaccine at a production plant of SinoPharm in Beijing (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus protein redesigned in lab, may enable fast, stable vaccine production: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Yoga Asanas to boost immune system: Dept of yoga, Andhra University
Jenburkt Pharma launches COVID-19 drug at Rs 39 per tablet in India
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp