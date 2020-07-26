STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Australia's Victoria state reports 10 deaths, 459 fresh COVID-19 cases

State Premier Daniel Andrews said the deaths included seven men and three women.

Published: 26th July 2020 10:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2020 10:42 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus in Sri Lanka

A total of 228 people are hospitalized in Victoria, 42 in intensive care. (Representational Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

SYDENY: Australia's Victoria state has recorded 10 deaths overnight from COVID-19, its highest daily toll amid a continuing surge in coronavirus cases.

State Premier Daniel Andrews said the deaths included seven men and three women.

A man in his 40s became one of the youngest COVID-19 fatalities in Australia.

There are 459 new infections, the 21st straight day of triple-figure increases.

The fatalities bring Victoria's toll to 71 and Australia's national tally to 155.

A total of 228 people are hospitalized in Victoria, 42 in intensive care.

CLICK HERE FOR COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES

Victoria processed 42,973 tests on Saturday, Andrews said, "far and away the biggest testing result that we've seen on a single day."

He said he is not currently planning to extend the lockdown in Melbourne, Australia's second-largest city.

In other developments in the Asia-Pacific region: North Korea says leader Kim Jong Un has placed the city of Kaesong near the border with South Korea under lockdown after a person was found with suspected COVID-19 symptoms.

Kim said he believes "the vicious virus" may have entered the country, state media reported Sunday.

If the person is officially declared a virus patient, he or she would be the North's first confirmed coronavirus case.

North Korea has steadfastly said it has no single virus case on its territory, a claim questioned by outside experts.

ALSO WATCH:

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus COVID 19
India Matters
Reserve Bank of India. (Photo | PTI)
Bad loans could balloon to their highest in 2 decades, warns RBI
Labourer’s son beats all odds, comes 2nd in Class XII exam in Rajasthan
AIIMS-Delhi conducts first trial of Covaxin
A staff member tests samples of a potential COVID-19 vaccine at a production plant of SinoPharm in Beijing (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus protein redesigned in lab, may enable fast, stable vaccine production: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Yoga Asanas to boost immune system: Dept of yoga, Andhra University
Jenburkt Pharma launches COVID-19 drug at Rs 39 per tablet in India
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp