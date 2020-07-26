STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India to announce financial assistance for Maldive's economic recovery post COVID-19: High Commissioner

The High Commissioner also conveyed heartiest congratulations and felicitations to the government and people of Maldives on Independence Day.

Published: 26th July 2020 11:04 AM

India has provided all possible assistance to the Government of the Maldives in the form of medical supplies, medical teams, essential food supplies. (Representational Photo | AP)

By ANI

MALE: India will soon announce a substantial financial assistance package to support the Maldivian economy and assist the country in economic recovery post-COVID-19 pandemic.

In a message on the occasion of Independence Day of Maldives, Indian High Commissioner here Sunjay Sudhir on Sunday said that New Delhi and Male have an "all-weather friendship steeped in history and with a glorious future".

During these difficult COVID times, Sudhir said that India has provided all possible assistance to the Government of the Maldives in the form of medical supplies, medical teams, essential food supplies and financial assistance.

"Assistance of USD 400 million through an extended Currency Swap Arrangement has been made available already to tide over liquidity shortage. India will soon announce another substantial financial assistance package to support the Maldivian economy and assist in economic recovery post COVID," the statement read.

"Ours is an all-weather friendship steeped in history and with a glorious future. 'India First' policy of Maldives and 'Neighbourhood First' policy of India has set the foundation of the growing relationship," it added.

On the Maldives Independence Day, India President Ramnath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have written to President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih conveying their greetings.

"Diplomatic relations between India and Maldives were established the same year that the Maldives attained independence. This year both our countries also celebrate 55 years of establishment of diplomatic relations," the statement read.

On July 26, the High Commission will launch a photo exhibition commemorating the historical journey traversed by our two countries.

"Photographs, both black and white and colour depicting milestone events from our long journey have been put up on the walls of the High Commission for all to see. They bring out our mutual support and our time tested and unique relationship," the statement stated. 

