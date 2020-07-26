Indian salesman charged with raping, robbing compatriot woman in Dubai

By PTI

DUBAI: A 23-year-old Indian salesman was charged on Sunday with raping a 39-year-old compatriot woman inside her house in Dubai at knifepoint and stealing her money, according to a media report.

The Dubai Court of First Instance heard on Sunday that the incident happened in February this when the woman went to drop her son to the school bus pick-up point outside her building in the Naif area of Dubai, the Gulf News reported.

When she returned to her apartment, the defendant approached her from behind, put a knife to her throat and asked her to enter the apartment where he raped her, the paper reported.

The defendant also recorded her video.

"He stole Dh200 (Rs 4,068) and threatened to publish the clip if I alerted the police. He told me that he was monitoring me anyway whenever I stepped out to visit the supermarket in the neighbourhood," the paper quoted the victim as saying.

The woman then informed her husband, who alerted the Naif Police Station.

A policeman testified that a team of officers identified the salesman after two days of investigation.

"He has admitted to the crime," said the policeman.

"We found Dh135 in his possession and he claimed that it was part of the money stolen from the victim."

During interrogation, the defendant confessed to raping the woman under the influence of alcohol.

At the court on Sunday, the accused was charged with rape and theft.

He was also charged with consuming alcohol without a licence.

The defendant is in police custody.

The next hearing is scheduled for September 6.