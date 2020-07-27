STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
First batch of Rafales take off for India, to reach Ambala air force station on July 29

The five fighter aircrafts were flagged off by the Indian Ambassador to France from an airbase in Merignac in France.

Published: 27th July 2020 12:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2020 11:35 PM   |  A+A-

The first five IAF Rafales have taken off from Dassault Aviation Facility, Merignac, France today morning. These five include three single-seater and two twin-seater aircraft. (Photo | IAF)

By Mayank Singh and Pushkar Banakar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Five Rafale Fighters left France on Monday for India which includes three single-seater and two twin-seater aircraft. 

Indian Air Force officially stated, “The first five Indian Air Force (IAF) Rafales have taken off from Dassault Aviation Facility, Merignac, France, today morning.”

The ferry of the aircraft is planned in two stages and will be undertaken by the pilots of the IAF, who have undergone comprehensive training on the aircraft. The Air to Air Refuelling planned during the first leg of the ferry will be undertaken by these pilots with dedicated tanker support from the French Air Force.

“The aircraft are likely to arrive at Air Force Station, Ambala, on 29 Jul 20 subject to weather. No 17 Squadron, the “Golden Arrows”, is being raised at this base equipped with Rafale aircraft.” The Air Force added.

Indian Ambassador to France Jawed Ashraf on oversaw the departure of Rafale fighter planes from France to India.  “Our Air Force pilots tell us these are extremely swift, nimble, very versatile and deadly aircraft. They are both beauty and beast. They are superb flying machines being flown by the best pilots in the world,” the Indian envoy said in a video released by the Indian embassy in France.

These fighters will add up to the already low of 30 Combat IAF Squadrons against the 42 sanctioned strength. These fighters have unmatched missile package and electronic warfare capabilities thus will add to the combat effectiveness and overall deterrence.

READ| Rafale jets to give teeth to IAF’s combat capability

As per sources the command of the first Rafale fighters’ Squadron is being given to Group Captain Harkirat Singh. Group Captain Harkirat Singh was awarded Shaurya Chakra in 2009 for his brave act that helped save his MiG 21 Bison that had developed engine complications. Group Captain Singh has also flown Su-30 as well.

Around seven Indian pilots are said to be flying Rafales to India. Till now around 15-17 IAF pilots have been fully trained on the fighter aircraft from last year. The Twin Seater trainers have their serial numbers starting with RB which stands for Rakesh Bhadauria, the Present IAF Chief and the single seater starts with BS for Birender Singh, in the name of former IAf chief ACM BS Dhanoa.

The Aircraft will traverse total air distance of 4,528.50 miles (7,287.92 km).

