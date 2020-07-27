STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Iraq to impose full curfew on Eid ul-Adha

It also decided to reopen the private clinics, provided that they abide by the Health Ministry's preventive measures and instructions.

A volunteer sprays disinfectant as a precaution against the coronavirus during a curfew, in a market in Baghdad, Iraq. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

BAGHDAD: Iraqi health authorities have decided to impose a full curfew during the upcoming Eid al-Adha holiday.

In a statement on Sunday, the Higher Committee for Health and National Safety, headed by Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, said that it decided to extend the weekly full curfew from July 30 to August 9, including the Eid al-Adha holiday, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Committee will discuss the curfew situation after the holiday, the statement said.

It also decided to reopen the private clinics, provided that they abide by the Health Ministry's preventive measures and instructions.

On July 16, the Committee had decided to reduce the hours of the partial curfew to start from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. every week except for a full curfew on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

The committee's decisions came as the Health Ministry reported 2,459 new COVID-19 cases, which took overall nationwide tally to 110,032.

It also reported 78 fatalities during the day, raising the death toll to 4,362, while 1,900 more patients recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 75,217.

The new cases were recorded after 17,511 testing kits were used across the country during the day, and a total of 912,698 tests have been carried out since the outbreak of the disease.

