Cannot return to Pakistan, might contract COVID-19: Former PM Nawaz Sharif informs court 

The 70-year-old three-time premier is currently in London for treatment after he was diagnosed with an immune system disorder.

Published: 28th July 2020 08:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2020 10:30 PM   |  A+A-

Ailing former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif

Ailing former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LAHORE: Pakistan's former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, currently in London for treatment, on Tuesday informed a court here that he is unable to return to the country as his doctors have told him not to go out due to fear of contracting coronavirus.

He left for the UK in November last year after the Lahore High Court granted him four-week permission to go abroad for treatment.

In his latest medical report, which he submitted to the Lahore High Court (LHC) through his counsel Amjad Pervaiz, doctors have recommended him to avoid going outside due to the coronavirus.

Sharif said he has low platelets counts, diabetes, heart, kidney and blood pressure related problems.

"His heart is not getting an adequate supply of blood," the report says and adds that he may contract COVID-19 if he goes outside or return which may prove fatal for his life.

Sharif submitted his medical report to the LHC in connection with its permission to go abroad for his treatment.

His daughter Maryam Nawaz had said her father was a high-risk patient therefore his cardiac catheterisation/coronary intervention had been postponed owing to COVID-19.

Earlier this month, a Pakistani anti-corruption court gave Sharif a final chance to appear before it on August 17 in a graft case, failing which he may be declared a proclaimed offender.

ALSO READ | Pakistan court gives last chance to Nawaz Sharif to appear in corruption case

In the Toshakhana case, the accountability court issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Sharif.

Sharif is accused of taking cars from Toshakhana by paying 15 per cent of the price of these vehicles.

He had submitted an undertaking to the court to return to Pakistan citing his record of facing the law and justice within four weeks or as soon as he is declared healthy and fit to travel by doctors.

He was also given bail in the Al-Azizia Mills corruption case in which he was serving a seven-year sentence in Kot Lakhpat Jail and in a money laundering case to facilitate his travel abroad.

Sharif has been diagnosed with complicated coronary artery/ischemic heart disease.

Last month, the country's anti-graft body filed a corruption case against Sharif, Jang/Geo media group owner Mir Shakilur Rahman and two others in a land case in Lahore's accountability court.

According to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Sharif in 1986, when he was the Punjab chief minister, allotted 54 kanal land in Lahore to Mir Shakilur Rehman in violation of rules.

Rahman has been on judicial remand after his arrest by the NAB on March 12.

Since Sharif did not respond to any of the NAB's summons and questions, his arrest warrants had already been issued and the bureau announced to have moved the accountability court to declare him a proclaimed offender.

