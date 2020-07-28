STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Seven killed, several missing in Nepal lanslides

Four people died in a landslide in Baglung district while three others died in separate similar incidents in Rukam West and Palpa district.

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

KATHMANDU: At least seven people were killed and nine others are missing in landslides triggered by heavy rains in various districts of Nepal, police said on Tuesday.

Four people died in a landslide in Baglung district while three others died in separate similar incidents in Rukam West and Palpa district.

"Seven people have been killed so far in the rain related incidents. Those killed included a five-year-old boy," the police said.

A total of nine people have gone missing so far due to landslides, they said.

Meanwhile, the department of hydrology and meteorology has forecast heavy rainfall, which could lead to floods and landslides in major parts of the country for the next three days.

According to the special weather and flood bulletin issued by the department on Tuesday, the monsoon trough is currently over the southern part of Nepal and will remain there until July 31.

