STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Hong Kong protest leader fired from university teaching job

Hong Kong University's council voted to oust Benny Tai from his position as an associate law professor in an 18-2 vote on Tuesday, local media reported.

Published: 29th July 2020 02:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2020 02:07 PM   |  A+A-

Pro-democracy protesters shout slogans ' Stop One Party Rolling' as they march toward the flag raising ceremony marking the anniversary of the Hong Kong handover to China, in Hong Kong Wednesday, July 1, 2020. Hong Kong marked the 23rd anniversary of its handover to China in 1997, one day after China enacted a national security law that cracks down on protests in the territory.

Pro-democracy protesters shout slogans ' Stop One Party Rolling' as they march toward the flag raising ceremony in Hong Kong Wednesday, July 2019. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

HONG KONG: A professor and leading figure in Hong Kong's political opposition has been fired from his university job following China's passage of a sweeping new national security law.

Hong Kong University's council voted to oust Benny Tai from his position as an associate law professor in an 18-2 vote on Tuesday, local media reported.

Tai has been out on bail since being sentenced to 16 months in prison in April 2019 as one of nine leaders put on trial for their part in a 2014 drive for universal suffrage known as the Umbrella Movement.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Tai said he intended to continue writing and lecturing on legal issues and asked for public support.

"If we continue in our persistence, we will definitely see the revival of the rule of law in Hong Kong one day," Tai wrote.

While the 2014 movement failed in its bid to expand democracy in the semi-autonomous Chinese city, protests returned last year following the local government's proposal of legislation that would have seen criminal suspects extradited to face trial in mainland China.

Opponents called that a violation of Hong Kong's independent legal system it was guaranteed after being handed over from British to Chinese rule in 1997.

Although the legislation was eventually shelved, the protesters' demands expanded to include calls for democratic changes and an investigation into alleged police abuses, growing increasingly violent over the second half of the year.

That prompted Beijing to pass the national security law, saying opposition made such a move impossible at the local level in Hong Kong.

Critics have decried the law as part of a major crackdown on political activity, free speech and academic independence that has prompted a prominent opposition group to disband.

Some books have been removed from libraries over concerns they violated the legislation's restrictions on calls for greater autonomy for the city of 7.5 million.

In a statement issued after the vote to remove Tai, the Chinese central government's liaison office in Hong Kong said it marked "a punishment for evil doing and the upholding of justice."

Tai's removal "upholds the overall interests of Hong Kong, meets public expectations and safeguards social justice," the statement said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Benny Tai Hong Kong protest Hong Kong
India Matters
Goat sales go on in Hyderabad on Monday ahead of Bakrid (Photo | R V K Rao)
'No substitute for animal sacrifice on Bakrid', says Darul Uloom Deoband
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Delhi's first plasma donor to donate again, for seventh time now
A health worker arranges tubes containing swab samples in a tray for COVID-19 test at a medical camp in Kasimedu fish market in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
How does Covid spread? Here’s what we know so far...
A poster announces sealing down of an area near JC Road in Bengaluru on Tuesday | Pandarinath b
With 16k containment zones, Bengaluru sealed up

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
KSTRC bus stand flooded with rain water in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Heavy rains bring Kerala's Kochi to a standstill
National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr Anthony Fauci. (File photo|AP)
Vaccine development moving at a rapid speed: USA Expert Anthony Fauci
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp