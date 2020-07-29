STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two Indians among new cases of coronavirus in Singapore: Health Ministry

The Ministry of Health (MoH) said Singapore has reported 334 new cases of coronavirus, with the majority among the foreign workers residing in dormitories.

SINGAPORE: Two Indian nationals are among the new coronavirus cases in Singapore, the health ministry said on Wednesday as the total number of infections in the country rose to 51,531.

"With the new 334 cases of coronavirus in Singapore, the total number of cases have soared up to 51,531," the ministry said in a statement.

"There are also four imported cases who have been placed on stay-home notice upon their arrival in Singapore," the statement added.

There are two Indian nationals among the new coronavirus cases Singapore reported on Wednesday.

While the first case was of a 39-year-old Indian man with a work pass who tested positive on Sunday, the second case was of a 29-year-old Indian national also on a work pass who tested positive on Monday.

The health ministry said a total of 45,893 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 185 patients remain in hospital, while 5,092 are recuperating in community facilities, said the MOH.

