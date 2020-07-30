STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Nepal resumes mountaineering activities halted for five months due to COVID-19 outbreak

The Nepal government has opened mountain peaks for climbers and has started issuing climbing permissions.

Published: 30th July 2020 10:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2020 10:11 PM   |  A+A-

FILE - In this Monday, Feb. 22, 2016 file photo, trekkers pass through a glacier at the Mount Everest base camp, Nepal. (Photo | AP)

For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

KATHMANDU: The Nepal government on Thursday resumed the mountaineering activities five months after they were halted due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, a senior official has said.

The government has opened mountain peaks for climbers and has started issuing climbing permissions.

"The cabinet meeting ten days ago decided to resume the mountaineering activities and the decision is being implemented from Thursday," Meera Acharya, director at Department of Tourism, told PTI.

She said now mountains are open for this year's autumn season and the permissions will be issued to the interested climbers.

However, the government is still discussing the modality of quarantine for international visitors, coming for mountaineering activities, she informed.

"We have not yet received specific instructions from the ministry regarding the matter."

Mountaineering activities could not take place in the spring season as climbing permission was put into halt after the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

Nepal has so far reported 19,547 cases of coronavirus with 52 deaths, according to local media.

Nepal has also lifted a three-month-long lockdown, allowing most of the services to resume operation, though the Health Ministry has asked people to maintain social distancing and hand hygiene in public places as precautionary measures.

Hotels, trekking and mountaineering services have also come into operation, though the regular international air services will remain closed till August 16.

Tourism and mountaineering are among the man sources of revenue for the Nepal government.

Last year, Nepal issued a record 381 permits for Mount Everest costing USD 11,000 each.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Nepal COVID 19 coronavirus Nepal mountaineering
India Matters
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya. (File | PTI)
'Googly and outside off-stump': Viral Acharya on demonetisation, saying no and COVID challenges
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Kids aged 3-6 will now get formal school education
With children’s schooling affected, 20 per cent of the households said they are ready to consider withdrawing their children from school due to financial crisis. (Express Illustrations)
Child labour, trafficking, dropout rates may increase post-lockdown, finds survey
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Coronaviruses had circulated in bats for decades

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Version 7.0: Tamil Nadu government extends COVID-19 lockdown till August 31
Representational Image (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
This Gujarat Businessman converted his office into COVID19 hospital for poor people
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp