STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Pakistan has seen reports of recent acquisition of Rafale jet by IAF: FO

India received the first batch of five Rafale jets on Wednesday, nearly four years after it inked an inter-governmental agreement with France to procure 36 of the aircraft.

Published: 30th July 2020 07:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2020 07:11 PM   |  A+A-

Rafale jets

Rafale jets (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday said it has seen reports that India has acquired Rafale jets from France which could be modified to carry nuclear weapons.

India received the first batch of five Rafale jets on Wednesday, nearly four years after it inked an inter-governmental agreement with France to procure 36 of the aircraft.

The IAF received the Rafale jets 23 years after it imported Sukhoi-30 Ks from Russia in 1997.

The arrival of Rafale jets will make the IAF much stronger to deter any security challenge facing India and those seeking to threaten the country's territorial integrity should be worried about its new capability, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Wednesday.

"We have seen reports of recent acquisition of Rafale jets by Indian Air Force," Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said at her weekly press briefing here.

"It is disturbing to note that India continues to amass military capabilities beyond its genuine security requirement," she said.

"Transfer of advanced systems, where there is an open intention of conversion into nuclear delivery platforms, calls into question the commitment of international suppliers to non-proliferation commitments," she said.

"While remaining opposed to any arms race in South Asia, Pakistan cannot remain oblivious to these developments and remains confident of its ability to thwart any ill-considered act of aggression," she added.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rafale jets India Pakistan
India Matters
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya. (File | PTI)
'Googly and outside off-stump': Viral Acharya on demonetisation, saying no and COVID challenges
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Kids aged 3-6 will now get formal school education
With children’s schooling affected, 20 per cent of the households said they are ready to consider withdrawing their children from school due to financial crisis. (Express Illustrations)
Child labour, trafficking, dropout rates may increase post-lockdown, finds survey
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Coronaviruses had circulated in bats for decades

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Version 7.0: Tamil Nadu government extends COVID-19 lockdown till August 31
Things to look forward to in NBA 2019-20 as the season restarts
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp