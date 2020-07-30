STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Taliban to release all Afghan govt prisoners by Eid

Under the US-Taliban peace deal that was signed in Doha, the Afghan government would release 5,000 Taliban members, of which it has so far freed more than 4,400.

Published: 30th July 2020 01:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2020 01:20 PM   |  A+A-

Afghan security forces stand guard during a fight against Taliban fighters in Kunduz province north of Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.

Afghan security forces stand guard during a fight against Taliban fighters in Kunduz province north of Kabul, Afghanistan (File Photo | AP)

By IANS

KABUL: The Taliban will release all the remaining Afghan government prisoners by Eid as a goodwill gesture, a spokesman of the militant group said.

"The other side must also complete the process of releasing the pledged 5,000 detainees in accordance with the Doha Agreement, and the list, in order to facilitate the start of intra-Afghan talks after Eid," TOLO News quoted Suhail Shaheen, a spokesman for the Taliban's Qatar office, as saying in a tweet on Wednesday.

Under the US-Taliban peace deal that was signed in Doha, the Afghan government would release 5,000 Taliban members, of which it has so far freed more than 4,400.

And the Taliban would release 1,000, of which it has released over 800.

The prisoner exchange was a provision in the agreement intended as a confidence-building measure that would pave the way for the intra-Afghan negotiations.

On Tuesday, the Taliban announced a three-day ceasefire during Eid al-Adha ahead of the intra-Afghan negotiations that are expected in the coming weeks.

The group called on its fighters to avoid attacking Afghan forces and to not enter government-controlled areas, reports TOLO News.

This is the third ceasefire in the country since June 2019.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Taliban Eid al-Adha
India Matters
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya. (File | PTI)
'Googly and outside off-stump': Viral Acharya on demonetisation, saying no and COVID challenges
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Kids aged 3-6 will now get formal school education
With children’s schooling affected, 20 per cent of the households said they are ready to consider withdrawing their children from school due to financial crisis. (Express Illustrations)
Child labour, trafficking, dropout rates may increase post-lockdown, finds survey
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Coronaviruses had circulated in bats for decades

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Version 7.0: Tamil Nadu government extends COVID-19 lockdown till August 31
Things to look forward to in NBA 2019-20 as the season restarts
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp