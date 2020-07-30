STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

TNA won't be allowed to achieve through vote what LTTE failed to do with gun: Mahinda Rajapaksa

The TNA will not be allowed to achieve through the election what the LTTE and its leader Prabakaran failed to achieve with the gun, he said.

Published: 30th July 2020 12:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2020 12:13 PM   |  A+A-

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa (File photo)

By PTI

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka's main Tamil party TNA will not be allowed to achieve through the election what the LTTE and its slain leader Velupillai Prabakaran failed to accomplish with the gun, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa has said.

Speaking at an election rally on Wednesday ahead of the August 5 parliamentary election, the prime minister said that his action to end the LTTE's over three decades-long violent campaign had freed the country from terrorism.

"We will not allow the Tamil National Alliance (TNA) to achieve their objectives," Rajapaksa said.

The TNA will not be allowed to achieve through the election what the LTTE and its leader Prabakaran failed to achieve with the gun, he said.

"Sinhalese in the south can go to the north and the Tamils in the north can travel anywhere," he said.

Rajapaksa said the TNA had pacts with some political parties to fulfil their aims.

"We will not allow that to happen," Rajapaksa said, in a veiled reference to the Opposition group led by the former leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadasa.

His Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) party had pledged to preserve the India-backed 13th amendment to the Constitution by granting power to the provincial councils.

The 13th amendment that followed the Indo-Sri Lankan Accord of July 1987 signed between then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and then Sri Lankan President J R Jayewardene envisaged the devolution of powers to the provinces in the midst of the island's bitter ethnic conflict.

India has been pressing Sri Lanka to implement the 13th amendment on the devolution of powers in "letter and spirit" and to fulfil the aspirations of the ethnic Tamils.

However, the Tamils complain that the 13th amendment's due power to provinces had not been devolved even after more than 30 years.

The TNA fights for 29 seats located in the north and east in the 225-member parliament.

They have pledged to seek a federal solution in their struggle for self-determination.

According to the government figures, over 20,000 people are missing due to various conflicts including the three-decade separatist war with Lankan Tamils in the north and east which claimed at least 100,000 lives.

The Tamils alleged that thousands were massacred during the final stages of the war that ended in 2009 when the government forces killed Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) chief Prabhakaran.

The Sri Lankan Army denies the charge, claiming it as a humanitarian operation to rid the Tamils of LTTE's control.

At the end of the civil war, the United Nations accused both sides of atrocities, especially during the conflict's final stages.

International rights groups claim at least 40,000 ethnic Tamil civilians were killed in the final stages of the war, but the government has disputed the figures.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Velupillai Prabakaran Mahinda Rajapaksa LTTE Sri Lanka Civil War
India Matters
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya. (File | PTI)
'Googly and outside off-stump': Viral Acharya on demonetisation, saying no and COVID challenges
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Kids aged 3-6 will now get formal school education
With children’s schooling affected, 20 per cent of the households said they are ready to consider withdrawing their children from school due to financial crisis. (Express Illustrations)
Child labour, trafficking, dropout rates may increase post-lockdown, finds survey
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Coronaviruses had circulated in bats for decades

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Version 7.0: Tamil Nadu government extends COVID-19 lockdown till August 31
Things to look forward to in NBA 2019-20 as the season restarts
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp