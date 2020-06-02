STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Afghanistan reports 759 more COVID-19 cases taking tally to 16,509

The ministry has conducted 39,628 tests since February, according to statistics of the public health ministry.

Published: 02nd June 2020 02:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2020 02:45 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus, doctors, COVID 19

The number of people recovered stands at 1,450, said the ministry. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

KABUL: Afghanistan on Monday reported 759 new COVID-19 cases within the past 24 hours, bringing the total tally to 16,509 cases, the country's health ministry confirmed, local media reported.

"Within the past 24 hours, 759 new COVID-19 cases were reported in #Afghanistan in the past 24 hours, bringing the total cases to 16,509," the ministry said in a statement according to TOLO News.

Five more COVID-19 patients succumbed to the virus, taking the number of people who lost their lives to 270 since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country in February.

CLICK HERE FOR COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES

The number of people recovered stands at 1,450, said the ministry.

The ministry has conducted 39,628 tests since February, according to statistics of the public health ministry.

The statement urged Afghans to wear face masks in crowded places, practice physical distancing and keep personnel hygiene.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus COVID 19 coronavirus pandemic coronavirus death toll
Coronavirus
A health worker inside a mobile test unit in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
‘Masks, distancing don’t give full protection’
A chemist displays hydroxychloroquine tablets (Photo | AP)
Six or more dosages of HCQ reduce Covid-19 risk in health workers: IMCR study
Health workers collect swab sample of a doctor for the COVID-19 test at a government dispensary during the nationwide lockdown in Patiala Monday June 1 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New strain: Scientists find a dominant virus genome among Indian samples
Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare (Photo | PTI)
MSP up, new law to replace mandi system

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (Photo | AP)
George Floyd's Death: Why are Americans so angry?
Bangladeshi Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers in Dhaka amidst lockdown. (File Photo | AP)
Why India cannot relax even with fewer lockdown rules
Gallery
This is why we love the game! Bundesliga stars used the empty stadiums while others who are yet to resume their matches used social media to extend their solidarity to the American protestors who are fighting back racism and police brutality following the
#BlackLivesMatter: Kylian Mbappe to Jadon Sancho, football fraternity rally behind George Floyd protests on Twitter
A demonstrator is detained by Atlanta Police after a demonstration turned violent on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
#JusticeforGeorgeFloyd: 10 pictures that show the many faces of anti-racist protests rocking Trump's United States
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp