STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

COVID-19: Singapore Airlines, SilkAir to reinstate flights to some destinations in June, July

The airline will be flying to 27 cities in June and July, up from the 15 that had been earlier announced for June, the Straits Times reported.

Published: 02nd June 2020 12:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2020 12:14 PM   |  A+A-

Singapore Airlines

File photo of a Singapore Airlines flight used for representational purposes. (Reuters)

By PTI

SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines and its subsidiary serving regional routes, SilkAir will reinstate certain flights in June, July while also increasing the number of destinations as the aviation industry is opening up for the travellers after the COVID-19 induced travel restrictions, according to media reports.

Scheduled flight services would include Adelaide, Amsterdam, Auckland, Barcelona, Brisbane, Cebu, Christchurch, Copenhagen, Hong Kong, Medan, Melbourne and Osaka, the Singapore Airlines (SIA) said in a statement on Monday.

The airline will be flying to 27 cities in June and July, up from the 15 that had been earlier announced for June, the Straits Times reported.

The national carrier had announced in March that it would cut 96 per cent of its capacity and ground 138 planes from SIA and SilkAir, out of a total fleet of 147, as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, which has sunk the demand for air travel globally.

"SIA and SilkAir will continue to adjust our capacity to match the demand for international air travel," the SIA said.

With the reinstated flights, the SIA has cut about 94 per cent of the passenger capacity originally scheduled for June and July, it said.

Customers whose flights have been cancelled will retain the full value of the unused portion of their tickets as flight credits.

These can be used to book their new travel up till December 31 next year.

Customers will also be awarded bonus flight credits when re-booking their travel, the SIA was quoted as saying by the Channel News Asia.

"This is our way of thanking them for their support during this challenging period," said SIA.

Rebooking requests can be submitted through an online form.

Customers with tickets issued by travel agencies should contact their agents for assistance, the company added.

The SIA reported on May 14 its first annual net loss of Singapore dollars 212 million in its 48-year history, after COVID-19 crippled travel demand.

This compares with a SGD683 million profit in the previous year.

From Tuesday, travellers will be able to transit through Changi Airport, as Singapore gradually emerges from an almost two-month long "circuit breaker" which was to control the spread of coronavirus.

"Stringent measures" will be put in place to ensure that the passengers remain in designated facilities in the transit area and do not mix with other passengers at the airport, the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore had said on May 20.

The SIA said that it will announce its plans for its transfer lanes within the airport when they have been finalised.

"Until then, Singapore Airlines customers will not be able to transit through Changi Airport," the Channel quoted the airline as saying.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Singapore Airlines Silk Air Singapore coronavirus cases
Coronavirus
A health worker inside a mobile test unit in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
‘Masks, distancing don’t give full protection’
A chemist displays hydroxychloroquine tablets (Photo | AP)
Six or more dosages of HCQ reduce Covid-19 risk in health workers: IMCR study
Health workers collect swab sample of a doctor for the COVID-19 test at a government dispensary during the nationwide lockdown in Patiala Monday June 1 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New strain: Scientists find a dominant virus genome among Indian samples
Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare (Photo | PTI)
MSP up, new law to replace mandi system

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (Photo | AP)
George Floyd's Death: Why are Americans so angry?
Bangladeshi Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers in Dhaka amidst lockdown. (File Photo | AP)
Why India cannot relax even with fewer lockdown rules
Gallery
This is why we love the game! Bundesliga stars used the empty stadiums while others who are yet to resume their matches used social media to extend their solidarity to the American protestors who are fighting back racism and police brutality following the
#BlackLivesMatter: Kylian Mbappe to Jadon Sancho, football fraternity rally behind George Floyd protests on Twitter
A demonstrator is detained by Atlanta Police after a demonstration turned violent on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
#JusticeforGeorgeFloyd: 10 pictures that show the many faces of anti-racist protests rocking Trump's United States
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp