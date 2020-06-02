STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Wuhan registers zero asymptomatic infections for first time, doctor who tested positive dies

Internet news site The Paper said word of Hu Weifeng's death was received from a hospital source Tuesday morning.

Workers line up for medical workers to take swabs for the coronavirus test at a large factory in Wuhan

Workers line up for medical workers to take swabs for the coronavirus test at a large factory in Wuhan. (Photo| AP)

BEIJING: China has reported 15 new coronavirus cases while Wuhan, the epicentre of the COVID-19, where over nine million people have been tested in the last few weeks has not registered any asymptomatic case for the first time, the health authority said on Tuesday.

According to China's National Health Commission (NHC), five imported cases and 10 asymptomatic cases were reported in the country on Monday.

So far, 371 asymptomatic cases, including 39 from overseas, were still under medical observation, it said.

Asymptomatic cases pose a problem as the patients are tested COVID-19 positive but develop no symptoms such as fever, cough or sore throat.

However, they pose a risk of spreading the disease to others.

Meanwhile, Wuhan which has been reporting a number of asymptomatic cases for a while for the first time reported zero cases on Monday despite reporting one fatality, that of a coronavirus positive doctor who was undergoing treatment from the past four months.

According to the media report, Hu had been a doctor at Wuhan Central Hospital, one of the hardest-hit institutions in the central Chinese city that is believed to be the epicenter of the global pandemic.

If confirmed, it would mark the first reported fatality from the disease in China in weeks.

No new deaths were registered Tuesday by the central government's National Health Commission, whose reports cover events occurring over the previous 24 hours.

The growing number of asymptomatic cases prompted the government to embark on testing of all its 11.2 million people last month.

Life has returned to normal in the city after 76-day lockdown to control the virus.

The city so far had 50,340 confirmed coronavirus cases since January this year of which 3,869 people have died.

Health authorities in Wuhan said, zero new asymptomatic cases of COVID-19 were reported on Monday for the first time since the city started publishing the cases of silent carriers but 320 people with the symptoms were still under quarantine in the city.

According to a notice from the Wuhan Health Commission, the city tested more than 60,000 residents on Sunday for asymptomatic infection and all tested negative, state-run Global Time reported.

The result shows that the concentrated nucleic acid testing and screening work in the city has made significant progress, the notice said.

According to the commission, more than nine million residents have been tested as of May 24 since the launch of centralised nucleic acid testing in Wuhan on May 15, completing more than 90 per cent of the whole city's sampling work.

As of Monday, the overall confirmed coronavirus cases had reached 83,022, including 73 patients still being treated, 78,315 people who had been discharged after recovery, and 4,634 people who died of the disease.

(With Agencies Inputs)

A health worker inside a mobile test unit in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
‘Masks, distancing don’t give full protection’
A chemist displays hydroxychloroquine tablets (Photo | AP)
Six or more dosages of HCQ reduce Covid-19 risk in health workers: IMCR study
Health workers collect swab sample of a doctor for the COVID-19 test at a government dispensary during the nationwide lockdown in Patiala Monday June 1 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New strain: Scientists find a dominant virus genome among Indian samples
Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare (Photo | PTI)
MSP up, new law to replace mandi system

