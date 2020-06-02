STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
George Floyd protests: Two US police officers injured after SUV rams into crowd in Buffalo city

One of those injured was a Buffalo police officer while the other was a member of the New York State Police, according to Mark Poloncarz, the Erie County executive.

Protests continue over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. (Representational Image | AP)

By ANI

NEW YORK: Some law enforcement officers were injured and two of them suffered serious wounds, on Monday night after an SUV car rammed into a crowd of protestors in Buffalo city in New York state which saw riots despite a curfew.

One of those injured was a Buffalo police officer while the other was a member of the New York State Police, according to Mark Poloncarz, the Erie County executive, who, along with a spokesman for the mayor, told the New York Times that both officers were shifted to a hospital and are in stable condition now.

The SUV drove around an armoured vehicle and sped off as more gunfire sounded.

The driver and the passengers in the SUV were taken into custody, Poloncarz wrote on Twitter.

Videos showed police in tactical gear confronting protesters in the middle of a street in what appeared to be a residential neighbourhood. A local news channel, The Buffalo News reported that two people were shot as protests intensified late Monday night.

About 10:15 p.m., 15 minutes after curfew, a peaceful crowd gathered at the Minneapolis site where George Floyd was killed began running toward flashing lights in the distance, saying that they won't back down from the police.

Live footages from the site captured by the Times showed protestors barricading all the streets around the downtown area to keep the police away.

The death of Floyd in police custody last week prompted nationwide protests, riots and looting in major cities. 

