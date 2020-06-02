STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Nepal records highest single-day spike with 288 fresh coronavirus positive cases

The ministry said another 45 people have been cured of the coronavirus, taking the total number of recovered people to 266.

Published: 02nd June 2020 07:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2020 07:12 PM   |  A+A-

Children wear mask to cover their face during the COVID-19 pandemic in New Delhi

Children wear mask to cover their face during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

KATHMANDU: Nepal on Tuesday reported its highest single-day increase in coronavirus cases with 288 new infections, taking the total number of patients to 2,099, the health ministry said.

Of the new cases, 18 are women.

The highest number of new infections were reported from Rautahat (74), followed by Surkhet (27), Sarlahi (21), Kapilvastu, Siraha and Dang (17 each), according to the Ministry of Health and Population.

ALSO READ | Bangladesh records first COVID-19 death after 71-year-old dies in Rohingya Refugee camp

The rest of the cases were detected in Syangja, Bardiya, Dailekh, Saptari, Achham, Bara, Pyuthan, Kanchanpur, Kailali, Dhanusha, Kailali, Dhading, Nawalparasi, Nuwakot, Rupandehi and Kathmandu.

The ministry said another 45 people have been cured of the coronavirus, taking the total number of recovered people to 266.

So far, 75,343 polymerase chain reaction tests have been conducted.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus COVID 19 coronavirus pandemic Coronavirus death toll
Coronavirus
A health worker inside a mobile test unit in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
‘Masks, distancing don’t give full protection’
A chemist displays hydroxychloroquine tablets (Photo | AP)
Six or more dosages of HCQ reduce Covid-19 risk in health workers: IMCR study
Health workers collect swab sample of a doctor for the COVID-19 test at a government dispensary during the nationwide lockdown in Patiala Monday June 1 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New strain: Scientists find a dominant virus genome among Indian samples
Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare (Photo | PTI)
MSP up, new law to replace mandi system

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (Photo | AP)
George Floyd's Death: Why are Americans so angry?
Bangladeshi Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers in Dhaka amidst lockdown. (File Photo | AP)
Why India cannot relax even with fewer lockdown rules
Gallery
This is why we love the game! Bundesliga stars used the empty stadiums while others who are yet to resume their matches used social media to extend their solidarity to the American protestors who are fighting back racism and police brutality following the
#BlackLivesMatter: Kylian Mbappe to Jadon Sancho, football fraternity rally behind George Floyd protests on Twitter
A demonstrator is detained by Atlanta Police after a demonstration turned violent on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
#JusticeforGeorgeFloyd: 10 pictures that show the many faces of anti-racist protests rocking Trump's United States
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp