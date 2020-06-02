Nepal records highest single-day spike with 288 fresh coronavirus positive cases

By PTI

KATHMANDU: Nepal on Tuesday reported its highest single-day increase in coronavirus cases with 288 new infections, taking the total number of patients to 2,099, the health ministry said.

Of the new cases, 18 are women.

The highest number of new infections were reported from Rautahat (74), followed by Surkhet (27), Sarlahi (21), Kapilvastu, Siraha and Dang (17 each), according to the Ministry of Health and Population.



The rest of the cases were detected in Syangja, Bardiya, Dailekh, Saptari, Achham, Bara, Pyuthan, Kanchanpur, Kailali, Dhanusha, Kailali, Dhading, Nawalparasi, Nuwakot, Rupandehi and Kathmandu.

The ministry said another 45 people have been cured of the coronavirus, taking the total number of recovered people to 266.

So far, 75,343 polymerase chain reaction tests have been conducted.